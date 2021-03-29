UB’s COVID-19 Technology Relief Fund assisting students

COVID-19 TECHNOLOGY RELIEF FUND – Established last year to assist students of the University of The Bahamas (UB) with continuing their education, the COVID-19 Technology Relief Fund provided 17 devices to students of the Northern campus on Thursday, March 25. Pictured from left to right are recipients and UB North students Miah Sears and Courtney Martin; Dean of Students, UB North Dr. Teo Cooper and recipient Shaundia Thompson. (PHOTO: TFN)

Hurricane Dorian rendered a tremendous blow to many who either lived, worked or spent a lot of time on the eastern end of the Island of Grand Bahama. Those associated with the University of The Bahamas’ (UB) Northern Campus, which was located on Grand Bahama Highway, have been dealing with their share of challenges.

The fact that this campus was completely decimated by the monster storm, coupled with the threat of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic just a few months later, left students, staff and faculty at a disadvantage as it relates to having the necessary technology to continue their work.

As a result, the COVID-19 Technology Relief Fund was established at the tertiary institution, to assist students with continuing their education by way of utilizing various electronic devices.

While the need still remains great, as many students are still in need of equipment, Dean of Students Dr. Teo Cooper, noted recently (Thursday, March 25) that during the fund’s second phase of distribution, 17 students of UB North received electronic devices, thanks to their donors.

“Since March 15, 2020, due to the pandemic, our students, faculty and staff were required to begin working, teaching and learning remotely. This, inevitably, put an unexpected and tremendous strain on many of our students, who relied heavily on these devices to complete their assignments, as well as to attend classes.

“Last year, the COVID-19 Technology Relief Fund was established to make laptops, tablets and other technology available for students in need, as well as to provide for the UB North Care Food Pantry,” said Cooper.

He added that to date, the fund has received approximately $70,000.00 in cash, pledges and in-kind donations.

“We would like to thank Corporate Bahamas, our donors and friends for their generosity.

“Six hundred and sixty plus students applied either for data, a laptop, or a tablet in order to complete their studies. We have received donations of new and refurbished laptops, and tablets as well as established good relationships with long standing corporate partners, including Customs, in order to purchase laptops locally, at a good price.

“In December 2020, UB issued the first phase of laptops and tablets to 21 students at the Oakes Field Campus (Nassau). Today, we are in phase two of the distribution, to 17 students here at UB North. Phase three of the distribution will commence in a few weeks. However, I wish to emphasize that the need is still very great, as you can imagine,” said the educator.

“We are appealing to the general public, to Corporate Bahamas, to continue donating to the COVID-19 Technology Relief Fund. If you would like to make a donation to the fund please let us know, right here at our UB North campus located at the Teacher’s Credit Union Building.

“We thank you on behalf of the University President, Dr. Rodney Smith, our Campus President, Dr. Ian Strachan, all of the administrators, the students, faculty and staff. We want to say a great thank you to all of our corporate partners and thanks to those that will be donating in advance,” concluded Cooper.