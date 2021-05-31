UB North, YMCA partner in healthy initiatives push

HEALTHY PARTNERSHIP – The University of The Bahamas and the YMCA recently formed a partnership with the hope of providing healthy, social outlets for students. Pictured from left are YMCA Program Vice Chair Joseph Darville; YMCA Executive Director Karon Pinder-Johnson; President of UB Campus North, Dr. Ian Strachan and UB North’s Dean of Students Dr. Teo Cooper. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

The University of The Bahamas (UB) and the local YMCA (Young Christian Men’s Association) recently struck a “healthy” partnership.

The coming together of the two organizations is expected to provide recreational spaces for students to enjoy and build communities; present spaces where students can host student programs and events; and allow for members of student clubs/organizations to meet and socialize.

The partnership will also provide facilities and equipment to promote the physical fitness and wellness of UB students and bring about opportunities for students to volunteer and engage in service learning projects.

According to President of UB Campus North, Dr. Ian Strachan, the agreement bodes well for all parties involved, as it will bridge a gap for two significant organizations within the community.

“I have said this a number of times, so forgive me for repeating here, but Dorian was a tragedy of unprecedented scale; however, even in the midst of crisis, there is opportunity. UB North lost its campus but gained the opportunity to reimagine itself; to rebuild stronger and more wisely.

“UB North will bounce back because of partnerships. They are indispensable to the process and since we are the people’s University, that makes perfect sense,” Dr. Strachan said.

He emphasized the variety of positive developments.

“Today, we have come to announce one initiative we think exemplifies resilience, adaptability and solidarity. The YMCA is a vital part of the Grand Bahamian community. This non-profit organization is a pillar, providing invaluable opportunities to pursue a healthy lifestyle, and offer young people healthy, wholesome avenues through which to recreate and build character.

“UB North is committed to the development of the whole student and to encourage healthy lifestyles among all Bahamians,” he added.

Unfortunately, Dr. Strachan noted that the infrastructure that would have enabled university officials to promote athletics and fitness in Grand Bahama.

He disclosed that Nassau students at UB enjoy a fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, a pool and close proximity to the national athletics complex.

“Through this partnership we are now able to offer students of UB North athletic facilities that, I would argue, actually surpass those of the Nassau campus.

“We are grateful to the YMCA for agreeing to make their facilities available to us for athletics instructions. Just last term, we offered swimming to our students for the first time. We are excited about the opportunities for our students, staff and faculty to use the fitness center at discounted rates.

“We look forward to working with the YMCA to maintain and improve their infrastructure. Partnerships with private, public and non-profit organizations with whom we share common values and goals will be critical in UB North’s effort to rebuild and rebuild bigger and better.

“We have partnered with Bishop Michael School (BMES), and the Sir Charles Hayward Library to ensure that we could continue to matriculate students and offer access to higher education, to all who wish for it. Now, our partnership with the YMCA deepens even further our bond with local institutions, as we seek pragmatic and common-sense solutions to the problems we face. This partnership is simply common sense.

“Again, I thank the YMCA for joining hands with us. Together we will be stronger and better able to serve the North,” Dr. Strachan concluded.

UB North’s Dean of Students Dr. Teo Cooper agreed that the partnership was significant.

“An important goal of UB North is to provide a holistic education that produces well rounded individuals. This requires that we offer opportunities and experiences for our students to learn, grow and engage beyond the classroom. We lost much of our ability to do this effectively when our campus was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“Today’s partnership is therefore very significant for UB North and particularly for the Division of Student Affairs, in that we have now regained significant capacity to enhance the co-curricular college experience of our students.

“We are excited about working with the YMCA to maximize the potential of this partnership, in hopes that it will deliver a mutual infusion of new life and vitality into the indomitable spirit of each institution,” said Dr. Cooper.

YMCA Executive Director Karon Pinder-Johnson said that the organization was pleased to be a part of such a historic occasion.

She noted that the YMCA and UB North working together, is definitely a step in the right direction.

“The YMCA works on the body and the University of The Bahamas works on the mind. The two components will assist in one’s holistic development.

“The YMCA has the collective capacity and support of the YMCA movement to achieve our goals. However, we know progress is only possible if we work together to achieve our goals, to work together within our communities.

“The YMCA puts Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirits for all. As a non-profit, we are committed to making our community a better place to live, work and play. This is not an easy task however, working together will make it more tangible,” said Pinder-Johnson.

“Our partnering today will increase visibility for the YMCA brand. It will also allow for cross promotion of both organizations and networks along with financial support. It will further engage with more young adults permitting the YMCA to be a part of their development by creating a positive social impact.”

YMCA Program Vice Chair Joseph Darville expressed excitement about the partnership between the two entities. Darville said he is hopeful that this new venture will assist in one of the YMCA’s goals, which is to ensure that all children within The Bahamas and here on Grand Bahama in particular, learn how to swim.

“The YMCA Board of Directors and the members of the YMCA, to say that we are excited about this particular event is actually an understatement.

“This journey with UB and this incredible facility that we have ready-made for the venture; it is almost providential that you are going to be here in Freeport, where you can probably just walk to the YMCA.

“With sea level rise, climate change and so forth, one of our main goals at the YMCA is to make sure that every child in The Bahamas, and specifically on Grand Bahama knows how to swim That is moral obligation that we have and I think that it should be the same at the University of The Bahamas, that we cannot neglect our children and how they can prepare themselves for the future.

“This coming together will be able to give to us an abundance of persons who will be directly involved in how we deal with climate change, sea level rise, and how we can save our children in the future; remembering that if more persons knew how to swim during Dorian we would have had one third less deaths due to drowning.

“I am so elated about this partnership and I salute UB and of course I salute Karon Pinder-Johnson and Dr. Ian Strachan for initiating this discussion, bringing us all together for all of the expressions that we need for the full growth and development, particularly of our people on Grand Bahama.”