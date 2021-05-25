Two traffic deaths in Abaco, Bimini drowning investigated

Officers from Grand Bahama's Traffic Division have been dispatched to Abaco to assist with the investigations of two traffic fatalities.

According to police information, on Friday, May 21 shortly before 10:00 p.m., officers received a call alerting them of a traffic accident on the S.C. Bootle Highway involving two vehicles.



On arrival, officers discovered a 2007 Gray BMW occupied by two adult males.

The driver had sustained injury to his leg; however, the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

Information gathered during the initial investigation revealed that both males were residents of Treasure Cay, Abaco.

The female driver of the second vehicle, a Gray Dodge Caravan, of Murphy Town, Abaco was also injured in the mishap.



She was said to have suffered serious injuries but is listed in stable condition.

In the second incident, officers reported that on Saturday, May 22 shortly before 8:00 a.m., police received information of a traffic fatality in the area of Cherokee Sound Highway, involving a Aqua coloured Suzuki Swift.

According to information, the lone male driver was attempting to overtake a vehicle, when he lost control of his car and slammed into a utility pole.



EMS (Emergency Medical Service) personnel attended the scene and pronounced the male lifeless.

Investigations are being continued in both matters.

Meanwhile, Bimini police are investigating an alleged drowning which left a young man from Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock dead.

Police reported that on Sunday, May 23 shortly before 5:00 p.m. officers received information that a male was found lifeless in a sink hole near the Bimini International Airport.

When officers responded to the scene, they learned that an adult male, a resident of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, also an employee of a local construction company, went to the area of the sink hole and didn't return.

Co-workers became concerned and conducted a search for the male, only to find his body floating in the sink hole unresponsive.

The victim was removed and taken to the Bimini Clinic, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor.

Police are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations continue.