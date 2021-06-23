Two men charged with drug possession, intent to supply

CHARGED – Terrell Gregory Williams (left), 36, along with Roland Jetson Strachan (second right), 38, were charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply in the Freeport Magistrate Court on Monday, June 21. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Two men, residents of New Providence, were charged in Freeport Magistrate’s Court this past Monday (June 21), with the possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

Clad in a Navy Blue Nike hooded jacket, blue jean and blue and white tennis shoes, Terrell Gregory Williams, 36, along with Roland Jetson Strachan, 38, who was dressed in a Grey hooded jacket and sweatpants and slippers, were escorted to the Garnett J. Levarity Justice Center by officer of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU).

The duo appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Freeport Magistrate’s court #1.

Both Strachan and Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As a result, Ferguson granted Williams bail in the amount of $3,500.00. As a requirement to his bail grant, Williams was ordered to sign into the Carmichael Road Police Station every Monday and Thursday, until he returns to court for trial.

As for Strachan, he too was granted bail in the amount of $3,500.00.

However, he was ordered to sign into the Central Police Station here on Grand Bahama, as opposed to a station in the capital.

Both men are expected to return to court to commence their trial on Monday September 6 at 10:00 a.m.