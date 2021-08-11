Two males arrested in separate incidents

GB Police crime focus ongoing

In separate incidents on Tuesday, August 10, two males were taken into custody after being found in possession of suspected marijuana.

Police information revealed that in keeping with Priorities #2 and #3 of the Commissioner’s Policing Plan 2021, ‘Crime Prevention and Intervention Strategy’ and ‘Criminal Investigations & Solvability’, Operation Black Cloud strategic initiative, undertaken by Drug Enforcement Unit for the month of August 2021, continues its efforts in the prevention, disruption of sale and trafficking of dangerous drugs on the island of Grand Bahama.

According to the report, in the first incident on August 10, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) agents, while acting on information, proceeded to Peridot Place, Coral Gardens where a search of an abandoned two-story building was conducted.

While searching the interior of the building, a wooden cabinet was discovered by officers.

Upon closer examination, two clear plastic Ziploc bags containing a large quantity of suspected marijuana were found.

One male is presently in police custody in connection to this matter. The estimated weight of the suspected marijuana was 3.5 ounces.

In the second incident, also on Tuesday, a team of DEU officers acting on information, armed with a search warrant, proceeded to a wooden structure located in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

There, they conducted a search and subsequently discovered one clear plastic bag. Upon careful inspection, the officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

One male was taken into custody in connection to this matter. The estimated weight of the suspected marijuana was seven grams.

Investigations into both incidents continue.