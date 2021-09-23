Two local males arraigned on murder, attempted murder 

CHARGED WITH MURDER – Dillon Williams (left), 26, and Larry Arilius (right), 24, were hauled to court Thursday (September 23) morning under heavy police guard, where they had charges of murder and attempted murder levied against them/ (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Dillon Williams, 26, and Larry Arilius, 24, were hauled to court Thursday (September 23) morning under heavy police guard.

They were taken into custody over the weekend in connection with Grand Bahama’s latest homicide, which occurred on Friday, September 17.

Tension was high outside the Garnett Levarity Justice Center with a verbal clash erupting between the family members of the victim and the accused.

In a back-and-forth fiery exchange of words, a family member of the murder victim shouted: “Murderers! You all are a bunch of dogs.”

Another screamed out: “You all killed him for stupidness!”

On the opposite side of the courthouse, the accused family shouted: “Freedom is a must! It was just their time. Freedom is a must! You all around here camping around, making noise; go bury your people.”

In response, a female believed to be the victim’s aunt shouted: “It was his time? How can you say that? You have children, you are a mother too. They killed my nephew for stupidness; he had nothing to do with you’ll stupidness. I serve Yahweh, justice will prevail! You all serve God; I serve Yahweh!”

The duo appeared in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court #1 before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson.

Williams and Arilius were charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Arilius faced additional charges, one count of attempted murder as well as one count of murder.

Neither of the accused had legal representation.

Ferguson, detailing the charges, informed Williams and Arilius that they were both charged with the offence of attempted murder.

“Larry and Dillion, you are both charged with attempted murder. It is alleged on September 17, 2021 at Freeport, you two, being concerned together and with others to date unnamed and unknown, and by means of unlawful harm did intend to cause the death of Alfred Harris Jr.”

She questioned each of the men if they understood the charge before them, to which they each responded: “Yes ma’am.”

She further informed the accused that they were also charged with the attempted murder of Vacario Morley on the same, date, place and time.

The third count of attempted murder for the duo was alleged to have occurred at the same place, date and time, with the attempted murder of Verance Rekley.

Williams and Arilius said that they understood the charge, when questioned by the magistrate.

To William, Magistrate Ferguson asked: “Have we met before Dillion, here in this court?”

“Yes ma’am,” he replied.

As for Arilius, who was further charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder she informed: “It is alleged on September 17, 2021 at Freeport, you being concerned together with others to date, unnamed and unknown, and by means of unlawful harm did intentionally and unlawfully cause the death of Antonio Morley. You are also charged with attempted murder.

“On the same date, time and place, being concerned together with others or on your own, the other unnamed and unknown at this moment, and by means of unlawful harm did attempt to cause the death of Unique Moxey.”

She then questioned the defendant: “Have we met before Larry?”

He responded, “Yes ma’am.”

Ferguson further questioned whether he understood the charges before him to which he responded the same.

She explained that due to the nature of the charges against them they were not required by law to enter a plea.

Bail was denied, but they were both informed that they may apply for bail at the Supreme Courts. Applications were furnished to each of the defendants.

Both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until January 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. A voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) will be served.

Following the arraignment, as the duo exited the court, family members and supporters of Williams remained on the exterior of the Garnet Levarity Justice Center. As the defendants were escorted to the police vehicles, many of the spectators shouted: “We love you Dillion; freedom is a must!”

The incident for which the men were arraigned occurred on the night of Friday, September 17 shortly after 11:00 p.m. in the International Bazaar.

According to officials, the Police Control Room received the report of the incident at a local bar. Upon responding, initial investigations revealed that a group of young men were involved in a physical altercation.

Subsequently, two adult males suffered gunshot injuries about the body. A third male sustained stab wounds.

The victims were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) via private vehicle to seek medical attention. The doctor examined the victims and pronounced one of the shooting victims’ dead.

According to authorities, at the time, two adult males were in police custody assisting with the investigation.