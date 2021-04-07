Two firearms taken off the streets, male and female in custody

Police are continuing investigations into two separate incidents, where illegal firearms were taken off the streets.

In the first incident on Monday, April 5, shortly before 9:00 p.m. officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, while on mobile patrol in the Williams’ Town area, observed a group of males congregating in the area of the public restrooms.

The males looked into the direction of the police vehicle and quickly dispersed.

Officers, immediately, conducted a search of the area where the males were and discovered on the western side of the building inside a concrete water meter box, a black .380 Glock pistol with four unfired hollow tip ammunition.

No arrest was made in this matter.

In the second incident on Tuesday, April 6, shortly after 2:00 a.m. officers of the Northeastern Division and Rapid Response Unit, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Cromwell Drive.

At the residence, officers discovered inside a black Smith and Wesson .40 pistol with six live rounds of .40 ammunition and one .40 hollow tip ammunition that was hidden in the bedroom.

A male and female who reside in the residence was arrested and taken into police custody.

Additionally, officers of the Flying Squad arrest a male after he was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana.

Reports are that on Monday, April 5 shortly before 5:00 p.m. officers of the Flying Squad, acting on information and armed with a search warrant, went to a residence on Drake Avenue.

There officers met a male who resided in the home, upon seeing the officers attempted to flee, but was apprehended.

The male was searched and officers found, on his person, a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and cash. Officers then searched the home and discovered, in a bedroom, a quantity of suspected marijuana hidden in the air mattress.

The male was arrested and taken into police custody.