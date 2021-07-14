Turnquest thanks East GB residents

THANK YOU – Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest, former Deputy Prime Minister thanked residents of that constituency for their support during his tenure as their representative. Turnquest was not ratified to run again in East Grand Bahama by Free National Movement (FNM) Leader, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Member of Parliament (MP) for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest, while bringing remarks at the 48th Independence celebratory event in Freetown, East Grand Bahama this past Friday, July 9, thanked his constituents for the opportunity to serve them for nearly a decade.

Noting that the event would more than likely be the last platform to speak to them publicly as their MP, Turnquest reassured residents that while he was demitting office, he will forever be present throughout the communities.

“May I take this opportunity, as this will most likely be my last time speaking to you from a podium such as this, as your MP, to simply say thank you.

“Thank you, for the opportunity to serve. I have been a part of your lives during this difficult and turbulent time in governance and in our country; in a time of national progress; institutional strengthening and resilience building. It has not been an easy road for us or for this administration, but I am satisfied that we have done our best and have made a contribution,” Turnquest said.



There was disappointment expressed.

“With respect to our constituency, while we have not accomplished all that we had hoped to accomplish, I hope that you would agree that we have provided satisfactory representation of the needs of the district. In many instances we have been handicapped by circumstances; a small population compared to other islands and communities but we have made our presence felt.”

Turnquest added that he is optimistic that many of the plans laid for East GB and the island, as a whole, will come to reality in the near future.

“I refer to opportunities, including the new school for our children, the new clinic which should be officially opened in a few weeks; a new police station and administrative complex, among others. Ongoing consultation and support to and from NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and development agencies also gives us hope that our tomorrow will be much brighter than yesterday.

“Our prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) would have outlined during his National Budget communication the many exciting developments that are on tap for Grand Bahama. Some of those, in fact, many of those are in East Grand Bahama, in terms of the constituency.

“We look forward to what they will mean for the rebuilding of our lives, for the achievement of prosperity and the dreams for all of you and most particularly, our young people who are so near and dear to my heart,” said the MP.

Nationally, the country is roaring back with significant tourism growth and domestic and foreign investment, he added.

“I am so inspired by the many young people taking advantage of the opportunities available to them, as well as funding programs to help them achieve their goals.

“Indeed, it is about our future and our future is secured with young people,” noted Turnquest.

“Again, thank you for your support, for your love and for embracing Sonia (wife), myself and our family. East End is special to me and anyone who knows me and knows what I do, most of which I never talk about.

“I told someone the other day that I would never talk about assisting people in these communities in East End. You are special to us, have always been special to us and we appreciate the love, support, comradery and cooperation that you have given to us over these last nine, going on 10 years.”

He concluded by encouraging all in attendance to take the COVID-19 vaccine, in order to safeguard themselves and their families from the deadly virus.

“I want to end by encouraging you all, as the prime minister said, if you have not yet please go out and get vaccinated. As I tell people, I have been vaccinated and I have had COVID. Given the choice between vaccination and having COVID, I will get vaccinated every week of the month.

“It is a minor inconvenience; the risks are miniscule but the benefits, particularly with this Delta variant that is attacking young people in particular. You are really taking a risk if you fall to conspiracy theories.

“I wish you all success in your future endeavors; know that I am demitting office, but I am not demitting my presence in East End.

“May our good and gracious God continue to bless each and every one of you. May He continue to prosper you and prosper the works of your hands and may He continue to bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” said the MP.