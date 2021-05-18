Turner: A new day dawning in politics

OFFICE OPEN – East Grand Bahama Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate, businessman James Turner, officially opened his campaign office on Saturday (May 15) at the corner of Albacore and Cromwell Drive, Greening Glade Subdivision. Pictured from left are Obie Wilchcombe, Rev. Keith Russell, James Turner and Kirk Russell. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

East Grand Bahama Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate, businessman James Turner, officially opened his campaign office on Saturday (May 15) at the corner of Albacore and Cromwell Drive, Greening Glade Subdivision.

Turner, who is a first-time candidate, was joined by family, friends and fellow candidates former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, who was ratified to represent West Grand Bahama (GB) and Bimini; and Kirk Russell, who will carry the party’s banner in Central GB.

Brandishing the campaign slogan ‘Hope and Change With James,’ Turner stated that the country and particularly Grand Bahama, is in need of hope and change.

“There is a new day dawning in politics,” declared Turner.

With the lack of a fully functioning hospital and no major hotel fully operational, Turner told supporters that now is time for change and he "along with the other candidates for the PLP, have the answer that many Bahamians have been crying for, for far too long."

“There is a new day dawning in Bahamian politics and this is what we are saying today, when you come to this headquarters for the PLP East Grand Bahama.

“We are at the corner of Albacore and Cromwell Drive in a great neighborhood with lots of space. We want folks to be comfortable and recognize that a new day is dawning in politics in The Bahamas. Rather than being in just any old office building, we decided to find a good residence, with about 4,000 square feet. Persons can just come in, we have decks in the back and so they can just relax. We want them to recognize that there is no stress here, you can bring your problems here, we can talk about it and we can find solutions.

“During normal business hours I will be spending a lot more time here at the headquarters, meeting with people. I will be gone in the evenings, knocking on doors, but whenever someone comes here they can expect to be able to speak to somebody. If you are hungry you can come here and will be able to find something to eat.

“This is supposed to be a place of refuge; a place where people recognize that change is happening. If you need shelter, if you need to just get away, you can come here,” Turner added.

The newcomer is confident that he will be the next member of Parliament for the East Grand Bahama Constituency.

“I am very confident. The truth of the matter is, I am a resident of East Grand Bahama. I live around the bridge and many of my neighbors have not returned home as yet. How can you be satisfied when you are not even back in your home yet?

“I have many friends who are unemployed. How can you be happy when there is about a 50 percent unemployment rate on this little island?” he questioned.

“There has got to be a change. Something has to happen and this is the time Grand Bahamians have to stand up, make good decisions and allow the PLP, which is the party for the people, to represent them, to cause a better life for them and their children,” he further stated.

Noting that he has already begun door-to-door campaigning, Turner was asked what some of the concerns are, he’s heard from residents.

“Job security!” he stated, as a priority.

“The people that do not have jobs of course. We care about that, but there is this talk about this crazy thing called casual worker. What is this thing called casual worker? Where did that come from?

“We were never successful with that nonsense and so, people are very concerned about that. We hear people asking how they are going to pay mortgages when they are working two to three days per week. How do I take care of my children?

“Bahamians are proud people and are accustomed to taking care of their own. This nonsense about waiting for someone to drop a bag, that is not what we are used to and that is not something that we are prepared to become used to. We have to change a lot of that … fair opportunity that is all these people want, opportunity,” said Turner.

PLP Island Campaign Coordinator for Grand Bahama and Bimini Rev. Dr. Keith Russell noted that the official opening of Turner’s office was very important to the success of the party moving forward, particularly in Grand Bahama.

Russell added that the PLP intends to secure all five constituency seats on the island.

“This is the first of a series of openings that will take place over the next couple of weeks. It sets the pace against the momentum, as we go forward into our campaigning. James, of course, is one of the candidates and this is a good place to start. We are looking forward to the others, as we seek to win all of the seats in Grand Bahama; all five. We are taking all five.”

The Freeport News understands that the Central Grand Bahama office is scheduled for official opening this coming Saturday, May 22.

Leader of the PLP Phillip Brave Davis, Cat Island and Rum Cay member of Parliament is expected to be on island for the opening.