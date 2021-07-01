Encouraging revitalizing signs, optimism in Abaco

COMMENTARY BY FREEPORT NEWS

GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

FRED STURRUP

The trait, collective resilience and determination, is quite evident in sections of Great Abaco and Little Abaco, to the north. I spent a few days visiting and touring recently, and, was pleasantly surprised to see quite a number of construction works, in Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay, in particular.

Marsh Harbour was devastated during Hurricane Dorian of September 2019. Now though, almost two years later, businesses on Don McKay Boulevard and connecting streets in Marsh Harbor are coming back on stream. The complex which housed Kentucky Fried Chicken and the Scotia Bank establishments, downtown Marsh Harbour, has been rebuilt. Kentucky Fried does not occupy any of the spaces, but, a Royal Bank Branch is there, along with a goodly number of other businesses.

It is an active culture, one beholds, and not the depressed environment that was evident for months after Dorian.

Marsh Harbour is coming back!

The same can be said, equally, resoundingly, about Treasure Cay. Contractor Scott

Ferguson is supervising a major project and is a confident soul.

“Treasure Cay will make a big comeback. There is the issue with some of the condo owners not wanting to return, but a lot of building is going on, and this will be the case for quite a while,” said Ferguson. As testimony to his prediction, Craig Roberts, the Bahama Bay Develop, was at his property, looking and sounding jovial. The signs are there everywhere, construction going on, especially in the Galleon Bay and Ocean Boulevard areas.

Excitement is in the air.

The settlement of Black Wood is an example of a revitalized culture. At Tavia’s Restaurant and Bar, proprietor Lamont Williams holds forth, attentive to his guests while multi-tasking, especially in making sure that the meals come out just right.

Down the hill from Tavia’s, at street level, there is Isiah Cornish at his convenience store/auto parts complex. He and Williams typify the embracing characters, most necessary to compliment the structural rebuilding of Abaco.

A day earlier, my brother Clevie Fawkes and I had travelled into

Sandy Point and enjoyed the hospitality of Stanley White at his lounge; and that of Leslie Pinder and his dedicated, hard-working daughters at the famous Nancy’s Restaurant on the bay. The best fried fish, you can get at Nancy’s, plus other delicacies.

Enthusiasm certainly abound in Abaco these days, as residents are moving beyond the tragedies of Dorian, and making great strides towards normalcy. Visitors are coming in in numbers that are growing larger. The March Harbour Airport is quite busy with international and domestic travelers; and The Treasure Cay Airport is loaded with light aircrafts, as foreign homeowners step up their schedules in and out of the island.

The island is rebounding indeed!