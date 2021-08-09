Bahamas’ Golden Couple, best 400 meters athletes

A SPORTING VIEW

BY FRED STURRUP

FN GENERAL MANAGER/MANAGING EDITOR

fred@nasguard.com/sturup1504@gmail.com

They are the golden couple!

Reference is to 400 meters specialists Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo. No, they are definitely not a couple in the traditional man/woman sense, but they are linked, forever in history, to the 2020 Olympics staged, in 2021 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic (which caused the delay by a year).

Gardiner, on Thursday, August 5, in the Japan National Stadium, easily captured the men’s 400 meters final over a high-class field. He clocked 43.85, not pushed at all. Once he turned into the home stretch, the race was over. A day later, it was the same for the equally tall and rangy Miller-Uibo. She came out of the final turn in command, and in her classic form, sprinted to a 48.36 finish.

Gardiner did not have to go near his national record of 43.48 for the victory, and justified his No.1 ranking in the world, for 36 weeks, and ongoing. Miller-Uibo, second ranked in the 400 meters, clocked a Caribbean Area record of 48.36, overcoming emotional and physical challenges. Other than their high level of athletic prowess, the grace in which they both performed, was another quality dimension that lifted themselves, and country in the eyes of the world.

At 26, and 27, Gardiner and Miller-Uibo, respectively, seem poised for at least four more years of potentially, dominating the one-lapper, and perhaps even a longer period, barring serious injuries, once there is continuity of a great training program, in the same camp. Another Olympic Games (2024, Paris, France), and several World Athletics events are scheduled within the next four years and the likelihood is that Gardiner and Miller-Uibo will heighten the image of The Bahamas time and time again.

The two gold medals marked the second time The Bahamas has won two golds at one Olympic Games. In the Sydney, Australia 2000 Olympics, the matriarch of the Original Golden Girls, Pauline Davis, won the 200 meters, and later joined with the others, (Eldece Clarke, Chandra Sturrup, Savatheda Fynes and Debbie Ferguson) to go through the rounds of the 4 X100 relay, all the way to the gold medal.

This Gardiner/Miller-Uibo combo could very well remain phenomenal for years to come. Right now, they are two of the best ever to race the 400 meters. At this rate, they will end up as legends of the sport of track and field, and could go on to become the greatest national twosome, of an individual event, of all time.

Hail to the Golden Couple of the 400 meters!

Kudos also to the rest of Team Bahamas. Devynne Charlton, reached the final in the 100 meters hurdles; Pedrya Seymour advanced to the semi-final of the 100 meters hurdles; Tynia Gaither reached the semi-final of the 100 meters; Alonzo Russell made the semi-final of the 400 meters: Anthonique Strachan advanced to the 200 meters semi-final; Donald Thomas finished 25th in the high jump; Jamal Wilson placed 32nd in the high jump; Doneisha Anderson, Brianne Bethel and Megan Moss ran in the 4 X4 relay; Izaak Bastian (sprint breaststroke) and Joanna Evans sprint freestyle), competed in swimming.

Then, there was the aforementioned Pauline Davis-Thompson, glamorously boosting the 242- Bahamas from the Sports Max broadcasting platform in Tokyo.

In all, controversies included, Team Bahamas stood out.

Yet again, it has been demonstrated that our sports product clearly enhances the image of The Commonwealth of the Bahamas, more than any other aspect of our lives.

Oh, but then there are our political leaders!

They love to posture and take credit, when celebrating our amazing athletes. However, when they are around the Cabinet table, continuously the value of sports is ignored, when the national budget is discussed.

Also, why isn’t sports a single ministry?

Put simply, our political leaders, on both sides of the divide, seemingly don’t see our sports’ ambassadors as being all that important.