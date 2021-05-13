Thousands of homes in need of restoration

HOME REPAIRS – According to the latest Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) statistics, there is still a need to complete and repair 3,735 homes between Abaco and Grand Bahama. Managing Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Katherine (Kay) Forbes-Smith said at least 1,300 homeowners have already received 100 percent of what they were entitled to under the program. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

According to the latest Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) statistics, there is still a need to complete and repair 3,735 homes between Abaco and Grand Bahama.

So, revealed Managing Director of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Katherine (Kay) Forbes-Smith, recently.

The DRA comes under the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction that was established by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis back in 2019, following the devastation in Grand Bahama and Abaco by Hurricane Dorian, in September of that year.

The ministry and DRA are responsible for reconstruction and repairs of homes on those islands, impacted by the historic storm.

Smith-Forbes noted that there is 3.5 million cubic yards of collected debris that must be reduced and sorted. Marine cleanup has to take place as second homeowners return to the mainland of Abaco and the Cays.

“While some debris has been removed from areas around the McLean’s Town Dock, work must continue on the marine front, here on Grand Bahama as well, particularly the East Grand Bahama area. There is a severe housing shortage in Abaco, particularly for public officers and renters.

“On Grand Bahama, renters are having a tough time finding rental units that are also affordable. Critical infrastructure at the airport and hospital on Grand Bahama has to be replaced. Thankfully, the first phase of the Rand Hospital work is completed,” Forbes-Smith said.

There is much more to be done she admitted.

“In a sense, we have only begun to set the blank canvas for more resilient reconstruction efforts. We have estimated that at our current resource level that sustainable development as a result of reconstruction could take several years,” she estimated.

“I do not have to remind the residents of Grand Bahama what took place on those days of September 2019, when 185 mile an hour winds, gusts of 220 miles per hour, and storm surges inland at more than 20 feet high in many areas. Dorian brought the ocean inland to downtown Abaco and Grand Bahama,” Forbes-Smith recalled.

She noted that everyone will always remember the thousands of homes and businesses, in the northern islands, that were damaged at varying degrees.

“While we will remember the impact of Dorian on our schools, clinics, churches, government buildings, vehicles and equipment. With lives lost and too many reported missing, we must now move toward recovery and reconstruction.”

Last week, in an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Forbes-Smith noted that 4,000 people will benefit from the Small Home Repair Program.

“You know, when we started the program, we had to set up an online platform to be able to manage the program,” she said.

“You had about 6,700 residents on Grand Bahama and Abaco who applied or at least set up profiles on the system,” as she said.

Individuals who benefit from the program must be Bahamians and homeowners, according to Forbes-Smith, who added that the homes in question had to have been damaged as a result of Dorian.

“So, there was a criteria set up for persons who needed assistance,” she said. “By the time we went through that whole process of looking at who met the criteria, we came right down to about 3,735 homeowners.”

Forbes-Smith said at least 1,300 homeowners have already received 100 percent of what they were entitled to under the program.

She said the DRA is working on helping the remaining homeowners.