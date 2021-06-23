Thompson touts projects set for Grand Bahama

PROJECTS ON THE WAY – Minister of State for Grand Bahama Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson outlined a number of projects that are on the way for Grand Bahama, during his contribution to the 2021/2022 National Budget Debate in the Senate. (BIS PHOTO)

“There is no full national recovery without the return of the Grand Bahamian economy. The success of Grand Bahama means success for us all.”

So, said Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, during his contribution at the opening of 2021/2022 Budget Debate in the Senate.

“There are a number of developments already moving ahead, that will help Grand Bahama to rise. I have never been more optimistic and hopeful about the future of Grand Bahama,” Thompson declared.

Prior to the passage of Hurricane Dorian, the government executed a Heads of Agreement with Carnival Cruise Line Corporation for the development of a $100 million cruise port.

“The port is to be the largest purpose-built cruise facility ever constructed in The Bahamas. We expect that this new development will attract about one million guests annually to the island.

“It was this government that also signed an agreement for the sale for the Grand Lucayan Hotel in anticipation of the $200 million hotel and cruise port project in a joint venture with the Royal Caribbean Cruise line and the ITM Group.

“While both projects have been delayed because of COVID-19, I am pleased to say we are nearing an end to the transaction and will have more to say in a few weeks,” added Thompson.

“Russell Benford of Royal Caribbean and I stress this did not come from the government. He stated at the launch of RCL Homeporting Ceremony in Grand Bahama that their investment will be in hundreds of millions on Grand Bahama and will boost the Bahamian economy over the next 25 years and beyond, with 250 additional ship visits to Freeport and more than 1.5 million additional cruise passengers, annually.

“Hundreds of new jobs are earmarked for Bahamians, annually during the six-year development phase and thousands more annually, once in operation.”

Royal Caribbean has launched home-porting cruises (Friday, June 18) which not only stop in Grand Bahama, but also provisions its ship while ported in the island.

He noted that not only will taxi drivers, bus drivers, store owners, tour operators, restaurants and entertainment facilities all benefit from the return, but also, for the first time, local businesses, food stores and wholesalers, as well.

Thompson revealed that the government has approved the Weller Group’s Discovery Bay Project.

According to the minister, the company intends to develop a mixed-use resort consisting of a 25-key boutique hotel and restaurant, 30 residential estate lots, 12 townhouses, 12 bungalows, a beachfront rental pavilion, a 30-slip marina (to be situated in the existing canal system), and a back of house facility.

It is estimated that this investment, at the end of all its phases, will exceed $100 million.

“Some $21 million has also been expended on the refurbishment of the Rand Memorial Hospital, of which the first phase has now been completed. For Grand Bahamians, the renovations to the Rand Memorial Hospital have meant access to a new pharmacy, new pediatric ward, new medical and surgical wards, and new operating rooms.

“Additionally, $19 million has been allocated to construct a new four-story level addition for in-patient services and care.

“The Public Hospitals Authority has been granted Cabinet approval to engage an architectural firm to develop detailed architectural and engineering plans for a new climate-resilient hospital and clinic facility and a local committee has already begun work on the new design,” said Thompson.

He added that the government came to an agreement with Hutchison for the purchase of the Grand Bahama Airport for $1, plus the assumption of a portion of staff-related costs.

“We said we would buy the airport and we have done what we said. The acquisition was completed earlier this month and the government now has full responsibility through the Airport Authority.”

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be created to operate and redevelop the airport as was done with the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

“We look forward to the upcoming PPP process that will engage with private sector capability, capacity, and efficiency to seek competitive redevelopment proposals that deliver value for money to The Bahamas. The government will also be holding an industry forum this month to meet with persons interested in submitting proposals.”

Additionally, Thompson said that Grand Bahamians can expect a boost to both medical tourism and opportunities for tertiary education.

“Western Atlantic University School of Medicine Ltd. is a medical university that intends to operate a school of medicine on the island, granting to students who complete their degrees, a Doctorate of Medicine. Construction has already commenced and they intend to begin receiving students by January 2022.

“Doctor Hospital has announced its new hospital project in Grand Bahama, with plans to commence this year a new private hospital in partnership with the Cleveland Clinic.

“Also, there is the East End School Construction. Some $1.9 million is included in this budget to commence construction of a new school; then there is East End Micro Grid Project for which $4 million out of the $30 million for Renewable Energy Projects is for Microgrids in East Grand Bahama, with the build out to commence this year.

“There is the McLean’s Town Housing Projectserviced lots which include roads and water. We will complete the electricity. There are 40 residential lots, seven multi-family lots, five commercial lots and a two-acre green space/park site. Cabinet approved the plan for the redevelopment of the subdivision which includes offering these lots, which were assessed at between approximately $20,000 and $10,000, at half the price. They will also be entitled to the same concessions as the Prospect Ridge Subdivision in New Providence.”

Thompson added that despite everything that the island has experienced, and the trauma of these experiences, Grand Bahamians have persisted.

“Grand Bahama is strong, and it is not alone. We are working around the clock to bring these opportunities to fruition. Madame President, the future is bright for Grand Bahama,” said Thompson.