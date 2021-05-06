Thompson: ‘GB taking flight’

GOOD NEWS – Despite tremendous setbacks, Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson expressed that Grand Bahama is turning a new leaf and is ready to “take flight.” (BIS PHOTO)

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson has expressed that despite tremendous setbacks, Grand Bahama is turning a new leaf and is ready to “take flight.”

Thompson addressed the recent Grand Bahama 2021 Business Outlook Conference, which was held virtually for the first time in the history of the event.

According to Thompson, a number of projects have come to fruition of late, and many others in the pipeline are moving forward with great speed.

“I am honored and excited to once again participate in this dynamic forum. Over the last 20-plus years, the Grand Bahama Business Outlook has become a much-anticipated annual event among the island’s business communities.

“Continuing open dialogue between various industry leaders, public sector leaders, as well as small businesses, is vital to ensuring the necessary growth and development of Grand Bahama’s economy despite the challenges we face as an island and nation. To say that the challenges of the last two years have been unprecedented would be an understatement.

“Fortunately, today, we can renew our faith and hold firm to our belief in Grand Bahama, because we are at a major turning point on our difficult road to recovery. It took many months to complete critical public works projects that were essential for the recovery. It took many months to complete delicate negotiations on significant projects that were central to the recovery.

“Understandably, some frustration and skepticism may have crept in during the wait, but I am here to reassure you that Grand Bahama’s recovery is set to take flight,” added Thompson, who also serves as Minister of State for Finance.

He expounded on some of the most recent developments that have occurred on the island.

“In the past few days and weeks, we have witnessed the first phase of refurbishment of the Rand Memorial Hospital completed; the sale agreement for the Grand Bahama Airport signed; the initial construction and employment for the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine started and the launch of the home porting facility for Royal Caribbean moving forward.”

Additionally, he noted the government’s stance on continuing to assist small business owners throughout the country, noting that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) are the lifeline of any economy.

“A further component of building a foundation for the island’s recovery has been the establishment and development of small businesses. The government has reinforced its commitment to this sector, recognizing that they are, in fact, the economic heart of our communities. The success of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) keeps our islands alive.

“To use the Bahamian vernacular, “mom-and-pop shops” help to keep food on the table and children in school for many Bahamian families. It is in this vein that this government has prioritized initiatives to empower small business owners through the Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) Access Accelerator. The government has allocated some $50 million for the SBDC this Budget Year alone. To date, some 192 businesses in Grand Bahama have benefited, representing a total of $1.8 million being injected into MSMEs.

“More and more businesses have begun to shift to technology and digital-based services. Lessons from Hurricane Dorian as well as the unprecedented onset of the pandemic made this shift almost a necessity for our local businesses. The government has taken the position to encourage businesses to continue this trend as we aim to digitize our services and improve the ease of doing business and efficiency in our country.

“Each of these projects, and the many others underway, have set the foundation for Grand Bahama’s recovery to take flight. We now have tangible signs of this; elements that we can see and experience first-hand which will serve as the footing for continued improvement,” stated the minister.