Thompson first to take shot, as GB vaccine process starts

COVID-19 VACCINATION ROLLOUT IN GB – Pictured at left are Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, who was the first to take the AstraZeneca shot on Sunday (March 21) as the vaccination rollout began in Grand Bahama. Also pictured is Rand Memorial Hospital Administrator, Sharon Williams and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, K. Peter Turnquest, who also took the shot yesterday. (BIS PHOTOS: LISA DAVIS)

As the very first person to receive the vaccine on Grand Bahama, Sunday (March 21), Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance, Senator J, Kwasi Thompson, gave the “thumbs up.”

Speaking to media personnel at the start of the vaccine rollout for Grand Bahama at the Susan J. Wallace Center, Thompson said: “I feel good.”

Thompson, who had to follow the 15-minute observation protocol after taking the injection added: “I am excited, being the first person to take the vaccine on Grand Bahama. It really shows us that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have been facing this for about a year and it is a tremendous experience that we now can actually take the vaccine, here on the Island of Grand Bahama. That really means a lot to us. COVID is one of those things that has been tremendously affecting our economy and this is a very, very significant moment for us.

“It really shows us that there is going to be light for us, particularly when it comes to our economy and boosting our economy,” said the minister.

“I am very good and I am encouraging everyone, when it is your time, to come and take this vaccine. Take it not just for yourself, but take it for your family; take it for your community; take it for your country. It is tremendously important that persons listen to the right information, that they listen to credible sources of information. The medical professionals have said that this is safe. I have taken it, and I am doing fine and I encourage those persons, when it is their time, to take it as well.”

Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama K. Peter Turnquest also received the jab this past Sunday. He too expressed similar sentiments.

Thompsons wife, Tamika Thompson, a nurse by profession, was the second person to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday.

Prior to the vaccine being administered, during a brief ceremony,

Rand Memorial Hospital Administrator, Grand Bahama Health Services Sharon Williams expressed: “Today, the Executive Management Team of the GBHS is here with the staff to support the opening of our vaccine rollout.

“Under the guidance of the Ministry of Health, the National Vaccine Task Force and the Public Hospitals Authority, we will provide services at this location (Susan J. Wallace Center), a central location that is not only accessible to the majority of our population of Grand Bahama, but conducive in its layout for the vaccine health program we aim to achieve at this time,” Williams said.

There is a national protocol of distribution.



“We will be guided by the national protocol, to address our population. For the mandate for this first phase, we will include healthcare workers, essential officers and workers, uniformed branches, our elderly care workers and elderly in homes for the aged.

“We take this opportunity to thank our various partners, that is include of the (Grand Bahama) Port Authority, the Rotary Clubs of Grand Bahama, The Kidney Centre, The Pilot Club, PharmaChem all of the other agencies and definitely our dedicated staff of GBHS for making the organization for this progress such a seamless initiative.

“Our goal is to ensure that we reach all of the communities within our population, therefore we will be providing information daily on how the community and our citizens can register for appointments to receive their vaccine.

“As mentioned today, we turn our attention to immunizing those critical care workers, who are responsible for your care and the continued rollout of this national initiative. Executives and senior government officials will join them and we will be vaccinated today as well,” stated Williams.