Thompson critical of PLP’s proposed economic recovery plans

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for GB in the Office of the PM and Minister of State for Finance

Minister of State for Finance Senator Kwasi Thompson, yesterday – Monday, March 8 – was critical of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) economic recovery and development plan, which was outlined over the weekend.

PLP Leader and Deputy Leader, Philip “Brave” Davis and Chester Cooper, respectively revealed the proposed plans on Sunday (March 7).

The plan included reducing VAT (valued added tax), pushing for an increase in minimum wage in the private sector, among other initiatives.

However, Free National Movement (FNM) Minister of State for Finance, Senator Kwasi Thompson said: “The Opposition’s plan would lead to a dramatic fall off in revenue.”

Following is Thompson’s statement in its entirety.

“It is regrettable that the Opposition (Progressive Liberal Party) would use a matter as serious as our fiscal and economic health to choose to engage in rank populist politicking. They will say anything to win an election. We remind the Opposition that the government operates under the Fiscal Responsibility Legislation – enacted by this administration – precisely to eliminate the kind of arbitrary and self-serving positions put forward by the shadow Minister of Finance (Chester Cooper, PLP Deputy Leader) over the weekend.

The Opposition’s plan would lead to a dramatic fall off in revenue likely in excess of $100 million during their proposed 12-month period, at a time when the country’s fiscal resources are under tremendous strain and the needs for government to support social and economic programs are even more pronounced.

The government cannot operate by trial and error. The 12-month period will only destabilize the economy causing the PLP to have no choice but to return VAT to 12 percent the following year or increasing to 15 percent. The country needs stability and consistency. And to compound their folly, without any analysis on the impact, the Opposition is promising to spend even more on programs, while they gut the revenue base on a short term political adventure.

A two percent cut in VAT does not guarantee that additional spending needed and will not be sufficient to achieve the amount of economic activity to replace the loss in revenue. It would be impossible for the Government to maintain its spending levels with that level of loss in revenue. It is completely irresponsible. Which existing programs will be cut to make up for this $100 million revenue loss?

Will they cut back on the free tuition to UB and BTVI students?

Will they cut back on the extension of free private school pre-school grants for Bahamian mothers?

Will they cut back on the benefits under NHI?

Will they cut back on critical Family Island infrastructure?

Will they cut civil servant salaries and benefits?

They themselves claim that they will do an analysis of the fiscal situation once they are in office. But without this review that they claim is critical, now that we are on the verge of election, they have already decided the course of action. Bahamians would do well to note that they themselves have admitted that they plan to act first before assessing the situation.

Perhaps they do not yet realize that that approach to governance is why the Bahamian people fired them in the first place. This FNM Government does not play dangerous games with the fiscal health of the country. That is why – despite the two most impactful economic disasters in the history of the country - our plan has been clear and effective.

We must take care of our people by providing the necessary support. The plan calls for better tax enforcement, reforming State-owned Enterprises, managing our expenses with more focus on public private partnerships for critical infrastructure and sustainable debt management. We must also be focused on growing the economy, improving the ease of doing business, growing the digital economy, and digitally transforming Government. There is no magic bullet or quick fix.

This FNM administration has introduced fiscal responsibility legislation. It has for the first time in the country’s history produced and published annual fiscal strategy reports. It has for the first time in the country’s history reported on its budgetary and financial activities every s quarter, even though no laws require the government to do so. It has set up a special website on budgetary matters (www.budgetbahamas.gov.bs) so that all Bahamians and anyone else can research and keep track of the government’s fiscal performance.

The Minnis-led administration has set the standard for fiscal transparency and accountability in the Bahamas. On this point, there can be no challenge. Bahamians can rest assured that this administration will not seek to pander to populist appeals to curry favor with the electorate. We were elected to be serious and responsible custodians of the people’s affairs.

As our prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis) said recently: We will do the right thing, even if it is not the easy thing. Unlike the other side, we are not in the business of selling dreams. We must confront the incredible challenges that are before us and to take the steps that will lead to a brighter and even more prosperous Bahamians. We will rebound from the current economic situation stronger and more resilient. This government will continue to make the investments in education, in small business support, in agriculture and in infrastructure. We will do so on the basis of sound economic and fiscal planning.”