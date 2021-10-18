Thompson addresses reported vaccine mandates at Shipyard

J. KWASI THOMPSON, Former Minister of State for GB in the Office of the PM and Minister of State for Finance

Reports of an alleged vaccine mandate for subcontractors at the Grand Bahama Shipyard (GBSY) is not sitting well with member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, J. Kwasi Thompson.

The former Minister of Grand Bahama shared his concerns over the reported move by the company in a statement on the weekend.

Information reaching The Freeport News is that sub-contracted employees, an area of the GBSY staff compliment that employs a large percentage of Bahamians, must be fully vaccinated.

Thompson, while noting that he is pro vaccine, called on the company to revisit the mandate as it may have severe implications to persons who fall in their sub-contracted staff.

“The Grand Bahama Shipyard employs a number of Bahamians and also provides employment for other Bahamians through subcontractors.

“Recently, I have been informed by constituents of East Grand Bahama that the Grand Bahama Shipyard will not allow subcontractors to work at the Shipyard unless they are fully vaccinated. This policy is different from their employee policy, which allows unvaccinated employees to provide negative tests at the expense of the company,” Thompson maintained.

He has several concerns.

“Subcontractors make up a significant amount of employment at the Shipyard and I am advised this policy affects almost 50 employees. I am also advised that these subcontractors are being replaced by foreign labour.

“I am therefore requesting that (if true) the Shipyard revisit this policy and allow the same policy as their employees, which allows them the option for the unvaccinated to provide a negative test.

“Let me be clear, I am pro vaccine and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated. However, is it right that Bahamians should be replaced by foreign workers because they are not vaccinated?” he questioned.

Thompson called on the present government to address the issue

“I also call upon the government to intervene and meet with the Grand Bahama Shipyard, to bring resolution for the Bahamian workers affected,” the statement concluded.