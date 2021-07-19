The Humane Society of GB is in need of help

HELP – Executives of the Humane Society of Grand Bahama is appealing to the Grand Bahama community for assistance to continue its services to the public. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF HSGB)

Recovering from Hurricane Dorian and pandemic devastation, the Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB) was founded in 1967 and is the only animal welfare organization/shelter on Grand Bahama Island.

The HSGB has never received any financial support from The Bahamas Government for the services they provide.

In September of 2019, Grand Bahama received a direct hit from Category 5 Hurricane Dorian which stalled over the island for almost 48 hours. Despite not being in a known flood area, not being included in the official evacuation zone, and never having experienced any flooding in previous storms, the HSGB shelter buildings were inundated with over six feet of flood waters.

One hundred and six dogs and seven cats perished. Six staff members almost lost their lives.

Almost everything was lost, except the buildings themselves. Vehicles, furnishings, veterinary equipment, kennel and medical supplies, appliances, computers, records, and more. Just as the HSGB had begun the laborious and costly rebuilding process, COVID-19 struck.

“Having been brought to our knees just six months earlier by Dorian, one nightmare merged into another,” said President Joseph Darville.

The majority of disaster relief assistance the HSGB received post Dorian came from abroad. To date, the HSGB has received no financial assistance for disaster relief from The Bahamas Government or the Grand Bahama Port Authority. The inability to hold normal fund-raisers, and the resultant downturn in general donations, and funding cuts from the Grand Bahama Port Authority have been devastating. Much of the funds earmarked for the last of the rebuilding projects (veterinary clinic and cattery) had to be spent on operations.

Over the years, the HSGB has assisted vast numbers of homeowners and businesses by taking in thousands of stray, unwanted, abandoned, neglected, and abused animals, and this work resulted in a noticeable difference in the number of animals roaming the streets. All the progress made is now in jeopardy of being reversed as they simply cannot afford to continue providing their previous level of service.

The HSGB is committed to reducing the pet overpopulation problem on Grand Bahama through spay/neuter, promoting responsible pet ownership, and kindness to all animals through humane education. Even if one is not an animal lover, these animal problems affect everyone. Neglected, starving animals roaming the streets is a public health hazard and an unwelcome sight for island visitors and potential investors.

Due to the economic downturn resulting from Dorian and the pandemic, many pet owners have found themselves unable to protect Animals, Educating People; Est. 1968 to feed and provide medical care for their pets.

The HSGB has been assisting as much as possible because helping pets stay in their homes is preferable to bringing them into the shelter, but nonetheless it is an added financial burden.

“Ironically, the very situations that have caused our current economic woes also mean that our services are needed more than ever. We would be most grateful for any assistance to help us keep our doors open. No donation is too small and we appreciate all support, whether it’s $20 or $2000,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Burrows.

Naming opportunities are available within our new clinic for donations of $1000 or more. The staff and Board would be glad to answer questions and provide any additional information needed. Please email info@hs-gb.org or call 242.352.2477 or 242.727.2477.