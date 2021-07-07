Teen faces three counts of rape

RAPE CHARGES – Akeem Elisha Stuart, 19, was arraigned on three counts of rape, one count of burglary and one count of causing harm when he faced Magistrate Simone Brown Tuesday (July 6) morning. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Nineteen-year-old Akeem Elisha Stuart was arraigned on three counts of rape, one count of burglary and one count of causing harm when he faced Magistrate Simone Brown Tuesday (July 6) morning.

The Holmes Rock resident, clad in a yellow polo shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes, was represented by attorney Osman Johnson.

On the three counts of rape, Stuart was informed that on Thursday, July 1, while at Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama, he did have sexual intercourse with a 26-year-old female without her consent.

Due to the nature of the offense, Stuart was not required to enter a plea on the charges of rape. As such, bail was denied. However, he was informed that he may refer to the Supreme Court to make an application for bail.

Stuart was further informed that he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until September 16, when he is expected to return to court for trial.

As for the count of burglary, Stuart was informed that at about 12:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 1 while at Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama he did break and enter a dwelling house with the intent to commit a felony.

Questioned whether he pleaded guilty or not guilty, Stuart entered a plea of not guilty.

He was granted bail in the amount of $6,000.00 with one suretor.

Additionally, he was instructed to have no contact with the virtual complainant and report to the Eight Mile Rock Police Station every Monday and Friday before 6:00 p.m. until trial.

On the count of causing harm, particulars were that on the same date, place and time, Stuart allegedly caused harm to a female in Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama.

Again, he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the amount of $2,000.00) with one or two suretors. He was also instructed to have no contact with the complainant and to sign into the Eight Mile Rock Police Station every Monday and Friday before 6:00 p.m., until trial.