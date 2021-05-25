Sweeting’s Cay Rotary project brings smiles to faces of nine homeowners

WELCOME HOME – On Friday, May 21, nine Sweeting’s Cay residents and family members were handed the keys to brand-new homes on the quaint cay, the first phase of the ongoing Sweeting’s Cay Home Project, a partnership of Rotary International, the TK (Torben Karlshoej) Foundation, Team Sea Grape and others. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

With Phase One of the project completed, the Sweeting’s Cay Home Project was a great success thanks to the partnerships of Rotary International, the TK (Torben Karlshoej) Foundation, Team Sea Grape and “countless” others who made the vision a reality.

On Friday, May 21, nine Sweeting’s Cay residents and family members were handed the keys to brand-new homes on the quaint cay, the first phase of an ongoing project.

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Member of Parliament (MP) for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, spoke on behalf of MP for East Grand Bahama, K. Peter Turnquest, who was unable to attend the event.

“Member of Parliament K. Peter Turnquest stated that he wishes to thank the TK Foundation, particularly Ms. Diane Pindling, who reached out to him as the MP for this area, offering your assistance in a time a need; subsequently, leading to the formation of a team that he considers to the best, led by Area Governor for Rotary District 6990 Billy Jane Ferguson and Rotarian Darren Cooper. He also mentioned Jimmy Smith and his team who made the day’s events possible.

“According to Turnquest, he is indeed proud of what has transpired in Sweeting’s Cay. He has expressed that the project demonstrates the power of unity and community, while calling for greater volunteerism by all and the non-partisan approach in recovery efforts both locally and nationally.”

Parker -Edgecombe added that Tunrquest extended his congratulations to the homeowners, while calling for each and every one of them to use this head start to build a more resilient and holistic cay.

“I would be remiss as the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction if I did not add to what MP Turnquest has indicated here today.

“Today, I am happy to give honor, where honor is due. I wish to recognize that under the umbrella of the Rotary Clubs here on Grand Bahama and the TK Foundation, this particular organization has risen to the occasion, tremendously. What has been done here in Sweeting’s Cay to ensure that hurricane victims are placed back in homes cannot be overlooked,” she added.

She had further high praise for the Rotary movement in Grand Bahama.

“A few months back, while bringing remarks at a gathering of Rotarians in the nation’s capital, I indicated that when the story is told about our country’s response to the horrific category five hurricane, Rotarians will be cited as having responded strongly and effectively in our most desperate hour. I share those same sentiments today. You are all to be commended.

“When a disaster destroys all that we own and have invested in, it is not easy to rebuild. It is a long road to recovery. That recovery can only happen through partnerships and open dialogue as to what we each can bring to the table. Our efforts must be carried out as complementary and not competitively.

“In a few moments Rotarians will complete the first phase of its efforts, by turning nine homes over here in the Sweeting’s Cay community. With the aim of constructing additional ones, this is what our communities and country need; a sincere approach to being our neighbors’ keepers. This is what truly makes a difference,” Parker-Edgecombe.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring that those impacted by Hurricane Dorian throughout this nation are given the assistance that they require, Parker-Edgecombe said, however, it is the Rotarians at this moment who stand firm and strong in what has been delivered.

“It is organizations such as Rotary and what you have done here today, because of the way that you have responded to a major disaster, it is because of you that the work of the government is lighter. And so, today, we congratulate you on all that you have done and will continue to do. We thank you for your contribution to community building and we say, continued success moving forward.

“To the residents of Sweeting’s Cay and by extension East Grand Bahama, may you build back better and with God and Rotarians, you will be better off,” concluded the Minister of State.

Pindlng, TK (Torben Karlshoej) Foundation representative expressed the following: “It is a pleasure to finally see the lovely homes constructed by Team Sea Grape, in person.

“I have enjoyed working with the Grand Bahama Rotary Disaster Committee, but even more so our foundation is extremely pleased that we were able to bring some real and tangible relief to the Sweeting’s Cay community.

“The TK Foundation is a private foundation organized in The Bahamas since 2002, having donated over $50 million since its inception. The foundation is named after Jens Torben Karlshoej, who grew up in Denmark and later founded the Teekay Shipping Company, now Teekay Corporation, a public trading company.”

Pindling explained additionally that a part of the foundation’s mission is to assist persons in need, providing a hand up and not a hand out to support programs and initiatives that are sustainable; having a long-term impact and empowering individuals to create their own success stories.

“This is precisely why following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the TK Foundation made a conscious decision to expand its reach and broaden its humanitarian activities. This resulted in our partnering with Rotary in Abaco and Grand Bahama, to assist in the reconstruction and the repair of homes, in addition to funding the purchase of boat engines to put fishermen in East Grand Bahama back to work.

“On behalf of the TK Foundation and especially my colleagues Arthur Cody, who is also a Rotarian, and Matt Gibbins, I would like to express our sincere and profound gratitude to Rotary and Team Sea Grape for their unwavering commitment and hard work. What we see here today would not and could not have happened without their tireless efforts.

“Rotary, we look forward to working with you on phase two and possibly phase three of these projects. Let us continue to make a difference. Sweeting’s Cay, we love you,” stated Pindling.

Area Governor Ferguson of District 6990, Rotary International also expressed her gratitude and appreciation to all that made the event possible.

“It is my pleasure to stand before you today with a humble but grateful heart, to share in this moment and to celebrate the possibilities of what can happen with some vision, a prayer and determination,” said Ferguson.

She noted that the journey started several weeks after Dorian hit East GB.

“Our Area Governor Lizbeth (Knowles), along with James Sarles came to this cay on a wet, rainy Saturday. They came on a mission to see what the possibilities were, and how Rotary could help. I must tell you, when they got back from the cay the news was not good. They said that everything was gone and they had no idea what we could do to help the people here. But, they made a promise, within their own hearts, that they would find a way and yes, we are here today because they found a way,” said Ferguson.

Fellow Rotarian Sarles added the following: “It is an honor and a privilege, and it makes my heart feel so good to see what we have accomplished here. This project took a lot of teamwork. It does not happen by one person and I just want to say thank you to all of the Rotarians who contributed … many who are sitting here.

“To the local residents, who helped Team Sea Grape take the materials off of the barges; to the barging people and boat persons; the Freeport building supply persons; the list goes on and on, thank you all. To Team Sea Grape, these men living in the Anglican Church, thank you.”

Speaking on behalf of Sweeting Cay residents, Heather Feaster-Ferguson first gave thanks to God.

“First of all, let me thank the most high God because had it not been for Him we would not have been able to participate in such an amazing day.

“This was not a moment just to come and say thank you and walk away. Rodney Bethel, once a teacher of mine used to say, ‘when you get the platform to tell someone thank you, do it and you do it with gratitude.’ Indeed, this is a moment of gratification.

“On behalf of the residents of Sweeting’s Cay, I would love to extend a heartfelt thank you to the TK Foundation, Rotary and Team Sea Grape. Know that what you have done means the world to us. You have given hope where all had seemed lost. You brought peace to the distorted hearts and minds.

“How exactly do you show appreciation through words for such a great gesture? If you ask me, words are just not enough. I would just say that we are greatly astonished for all that you have done and with humble hearts and appreciative minds, we say thank you, thank you, thank you!” Each of the nine newly constructed homes received a plaque with the homeowners’ names inscribed. Reverend Colin Saunders of The Pro- Cathedral of Christ the King also travelled with the members of the Rotary Clubs, blessed each of the