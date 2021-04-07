Supt. Pinder: Proposed ‘Bad Freaks’ event not authorized

BE WARNED – Superintendent Terecita Pinder, police public relations officer for the Northern Region warns promoters to discontinue promoting events that are not sanctioned by the Competent Authority and the Commissioner of Police. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Publishing and promoting unsanctioned events, while COVID-19 protocols are in place throughout the country is a, “no, no.”

So, stated Superintendent Terecita Pinder, police public relations officer for the Northern Region.

Pinder’s comments came during a press conference on – Wednesday, April 7 – as another large event flyer was being promoted and circulated across various social media outlets.

The proposed event, ‘Bad Freaks,’ has been advertised for the April 9-11 weekend. Previously, days prior to the Easter Holiday weekend, Pinder in a press briefing, warned that three events, then being promoted to occur that weekend were not permitted, as no proper authorization was given by the Competent Authority or the Commissioner of Police.

At that time, Pinder said that the ‘Wet and Wild Beach Bash,’ ‘Big Daddy Memorial Fishing Tournament,’ and ‘No Rona Block Party’ would not be held on the respective islands – Grand Cay, Bimini and Grand Bahama. They did not take place.

On Wednesday, she admonished the general public about engaging in such activities, as the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) will be out in full force to ensure that no laws stipulated within the Emergency Powers COVID-19 Orders are breached.

“It is with great disappointment that I inform the general public, that despite the many efforts of the RBPF to enforce the COVID-19 protocols, which were implemented to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, individuals persist in promoting major events that are not sanctioned by the Competent Authority or the Commission or Police.

“The most recent event named ‘Bad Freaks,’ is being promoted to occur on April 11, on Moore’s Island,” Pinder revealed.

“I hereby offer a warning to all individuals planning to partake in this event, that members of the RBPF are aware of this proposed beach party. Furthermore, on the mentioned date, police presence will be on Moore’s Island, in full force. Additionally, officers of the Marine Section are scheduled to conduct vigorous patrols of the seas, and we will effectively man all harbors and landing docks in the McLean’s Town area and East End, Grand Bahama,” the senior officer warned.

She also took the opportunity to caution business proprietors, and members of the public that officers of the RBPF are now exercising a zero-tolerance policy as it relates to violators of the COVID-19 regulations.

“This has resulted in some individuals receiving fines exceeding $5,000. This is an indication that officers are not hesitating to issue citations, at the appropriate fee level.

“I once again remind the public that COVID-19 regulations are not implemented to be rigid, or inconsiderate. They are necessary to ensure the general well-being of the Bahamian people.

“In conclusion, I once again urge members of the public to do their part to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. I, therefore, implore that you refrain from promoting and attending these illegal events,” Pinder stated.