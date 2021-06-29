Sturrup installed as 2021-2022 Rotary Club of Sunset chief

NEW PRESIDENT – The Rotary Club of Sunset has a new president, noted media veteran Frederick Sturrup. Former District Governor Felix Stubbs, Sturrup’s longtime friend and fellow Rotarian, officially installed him this past Thursday, June 24 in a ceremony at the Castaways Hotel. Pictured from left are newly installed Rotary Club of Sunset President Frederick Sturrup; Immediate Past President Nicola Rahming, pinning Sturrup, and Founder and Past President Donald Ward. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Sturrup’s longtime friend and fellow Rotarian, former District Governor Felix Stubbs, officially installed him this past Thursday, June 24 in a ceremony at the Castaways Hotel.

Stubbs travelled from New Providence for the occasion.

Surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers, Sturrup pledged his unwavering commitment to Rotary International and expressed to Assistant Governor of District 6990, Billy Jane Ferguson, his dedication to the organization and its mantra of ‘Service above Self.’

“As I stand before you this evening to officially accept the position of President of the Rotary Club of Sunset and to pledge my unyielding devotion to the portfolio that I have been entrusted with, I wish to emphasize just how valuable and ultra-important the Rotary movement is to the world.

“For generations, since Paul Harris gave birth to Rotary in 1905, in the formation of the Club in Chicago, service has been the byword jealously guarded and subscribed to by thousands upon thousands of us. Here in The Bahamas, Rotary has always done its fair share of providing assistance to those in need, especially during times of disaster and crisis,” Sturrup told the audience.

“In Grand Bahama Rotary District 6990 has simply been formidable in making continual yeoman efforts to tackle the unsettling challenges, socially, economically and mentally that were created by the monster catastrophe called Dorian and subsequently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is, though, a lot more work to be done and this is why Assistant Governor, Billy (Ferguson), I commit to you tonight, from the foundation of the Rotary Club of Sunset, to work diligently with my fellow presidents to do my part in ushering in a new era in Rotary on Grand Bahama; one of substantive collaboration between club presidents and accordingly, the respective memberships.”

He noted, however, that a greater sense of unity must be displayed and put forth by all five Rotary Clubs on the island.

“A greater spirit of togetherness can be inspired to subsequently result in much more service above self.

“I have taken great pride in being a part of the Rotary Club of Sunset and to be guided and taught by the man who I call the bible in the Rotary movement in our country.

“I refer to Founding President and moderator Donald Ward. It is very special to be a part of an organization that can present a glowing atmosphere, every time out, like what has been provided for my installation tonight.

“Generally, however, in Rotary for in Grand Bahama, I have noticed a level of separatism creeping in. There seems to be this advocacy for going our own separate ways and being comfortable with that,” Sturrup pointed out.

He noted that despite each club having its own separate agenda, it is important that all presidents join hands with AG Billy Ferguson to foster a new era of connectivity.

“That is very important, that way, much can be done and indeed will be done. Togetherness is the key,” stated the 2021\2022 Rotary Club of Sunset President.