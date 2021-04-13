Students celebrate Career Day, encouraged to aspire to make a difference, ‘Out of this world’

CAREER DAY – Students of Holmes Rock and West End Primary Schools recently celebrated Career Day, where they were encouraged to explore the endless possibilities available to them. Pictured from left are Guidance Counselor, Holmes Rock and West End Primary Schools, Dannique Kemp; K-4 student, West End Primary School, Leo Payoute and third grader, Brandy Kemp. (PHOTOS: COURTESY OF MS. KEMP)

The students of Holmes Rock and West End Primary Schools recently celebrated Career Day, where they were encouraged to explore the endless possibilities available to them.

The youngsters were also encouraged to reach for the stars in whichever field of choice they pursue.

According to School Counselor for Holmes Rock and West End Primary Schools Dannique Kemp, the students at both learning institutions thoroughly enjoyed the event and had a greater appreciation of the various career paths that they may seek to engage in.

For the two-day event, officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Eight Mile Rock (EMR) Police Station, West End Police Station, Traffic Division, Drug Enforcement Unit, Fire Services and the Bahamas Customs Department were in attendance.

Kemp, who has hosted many Career Day events at various public schools, this year due to the pandemic, had to scale down Career Day to an extent; nonetheless, the students had an enjoyable time.

“Safety protocols were adhered to, the students sat outside socially distanced with their masks. Students were dressed in their aspiring profession which were, but not limited to chefs, police officers, pilots, teachers, principals, Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s), fire fighters, super models, mechanics, construction workers, entrepreneurs, pastors, Youtubers, security and custom officers, astronauts, doctors, surgeons, pediatrician, veterinarian, nurses, scientist, and ballerinas, just to name a few,” Kemp said.

Noting that it is her hope to expand the Career Day event in years to come, Kemp said that she enjoys exposing her students, as early as possible, to careers, colleges and the workplace.

Playing her part in the event, Kemp changed her career for the day deciding to dress as an astronaut, with the goal of educating her students on jobs “out of this world.”

A few of the students described what Career Day meant to them.

Leo Payoute, a K-4 student of West End Primary School aspires to become a Police Officer. He expressed, “Career Day is when you come dressed up like what you want to be when you grow up.”

Third grader, Brandy Kemp, came dressed for the part as a Guidance Counselor, as she aspires to be one like her teacher, Kemp.