State Minister of Finance Thompson meets East Grand Bahama officials

COURTESY CALL – Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson (center), welcomed members of the East Grand Bahama Local Council and the Sweeting’s Cay District Council this past Thursday (March 11), during a courtesy call. Thompson has also been ratified as the Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for East Grand Bahama. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Members of the East Grand Bahama Local Council and the Sweeting’s Cay District Council paid a courtesy call on Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson, this past Thursday (March 11).

Thompson, who was recently ratified as the Free National Movement (FNM) candidate to represent East Grand Bahama, welcomed the delegation to discuss matters pertaining to the communities devastated by the ravages of Hurricane Dorian.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome the newly appointed Administrator (Cristian Palacious) for the East Grand Bahama District. It also gives me great pleasure to welcome the East End Local Government officials to the Office of the Prime Minister.

“They have been doing a tremendous amount of work in East Grand Bahama and they have been focused on continuing the Dorian restoration efforts. I want to congratulate all of them for their tremendous efforts. They have been making significant progress,” Thompson acknowledged.

Moving forward, he informed that it is his intention to continue formative discussions on how to continue the much-needed work in the eastern communities.

“We are also looking forward to having continual discussions with them on how we can continue the restoration efforts. While there has been a lot of progress made, there still is a lot of work to be done; however, they are focused on continuing the work that has to be done in East End.

“I am pleased to welcome them here today. We also have, joining with us, Mrs. Toni Barrister from the Ministry of Works so that we can get into more talks and discussions about the infrastructural works that will be done, and continuing to be done in the East End area.

“We are looking forward to continual talks with them this morning. I am very pleased, again, to welcome them here to this office and I wish them all the best,” concluded Thompson.