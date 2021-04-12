St. Paul’s Methodist College students, alumni donate to GB Children’s Home

IT TAKES A VILLAGE – Members of the St. Paul’s Methodist College Alumni recently made a monetary donation to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH), to assist in their rearing of over 30 children. Pictured from left to right are Valerie Smith, St. Paul’s Alumni; June Hutchinson, Executive Director, GBCH; Sarah Kirby, Public Relations Officer, GBCH; Cottrice Roberts-Robinson, St. Paul’s Alumni and Rick Mucklow, St. Paul’s Alumni. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Seventh graders of St. Paul’s Methodist College recently embarked on a selfless act, sacrificing their lunch money to donate the funds to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home. This valiant effort resulted in $147 being donated to the Home.

As a result of their act of kindness, the word spread and former students decided to do their part in assisting the home as well.

St. Paul’s Alumni Cottrice Roberts-Robinson noted on Thursday, April 8, that fellow Alumni, from all over the world, also wanted to participate

“We have a WhatsApp chat group of former St. Paul’s students that attended the school between 1969 and 1980, covering all over the world, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy and China. We heard about the donation that was done by the present students of St. Paul’s and we decided to match it. We ended up going quite overboard with it. We ended up raising over $2,500.00, just from persons within the chat group. We are now making that donation to The Children’s Home,” said Roberts-Robinson.

“We all understand that we are in difficult times right now, but whatever anyone can donate, however, small it may be, I am sure that the home will appreciate whatever donation you can make to assist with the children,” she added.

Questioned on her thoughts regarding the seventh graders taking on such a challenge, sacrificing their lunch money three days per week to raise the $147, Roberts-Robinson was full of praise. “It was a great initiative for those seventh graders to take time out and take the money from their lunch to make the donation. It just shows us that if they can see the need, as adults, we should also see the need as well.”

Speaking on behalf of the home, Director of Public Relations Sarah Kirby noted that they were overwhelmed when they were invited to the school to receive the funds from the seventh graders.

“First of all, to the seventh graders, we were absolutely overwhelmed. When we went to the school, we did not know what we were going to receive. To find out that they gave up lunch, three days per week was incredible. For them to do that and raise $147.00 it was great. When we went to the school they were so excited about it; they have actually asked to do more with our children, which is great for us because we need that connection for our kids,” Kirby said.

“We posted it on social media, because we wanted to share this great story and then we started receiving calls that the St. Paul’s Alumni wanted to help. For them to now get it up to $2,500.00 is amazing and it is all because of these seventh graders, who just thought about someone else besides themselves. That is pretty incredible for seventh graders to do. I was just overwhelmed. I am just so thankful to the wonderful alumni, all over the world, not just here in The Bahamas. You do not realize what that money actually does for us.

“Feeding 30 children takes a lot and so, it is just phenomenal for us. We do have a beautiful new home, we have been very blessed with some great gifts, but we still have to pay bills like everyone else. Just like everyone else, we have power, food, water. This donation makes a huge difference. It is just amazing. I cannot thank them enough,” she added.

“We would love anyone to match their donation, it would be incredible. We ask everyone to keep thinking of us; please follow us on social media, on Facebook and our website. You are also welcomed to come to the home. There are a lot of people who help us all the time, but do not get credit for it. It is amazing.

“It is true. We say it all of the time. It takes a village to make this home happen. It does. You would be surprised how much people give and I think these kids were a little bit shy about their donation of $147.00, but $147.00 is a lot of money for us. That can pay for diapers, formula, cereal, or bread.

“Every penny counts. We do not want you to think that because you are not giving us $10,000.00 that we are not happy. We are grateful for every amount of money, because together we are raising these kids in our community, and we need everyone to be a part of this.

“I think what the children of St. Paul’s and the Alumni started today is incredible, and I think that St. Paul’s should be very proud,” concluded Kirby.