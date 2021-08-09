Solomon’s donates $30,000 to GB Children’s Home

TIMELY DONATION – Officials of the Grand Bahama Children’s Home received a $30,000 donation from Solomon’s Lucaya. Pictured from left are Solomon’s Lucaya Store Manager, Jermaine Smith; Grand Bahama Children’s Home Executive Director, June Hutchenson and Grand Bahama Children’s Home Chairman, Kevin Seymour. (PHOTO COURTESY OF SOLOMON’S LUCAYA)

The Grand Bahama Children’s Home is now one step closer to meeting the dietary needs of its children thanks to a generous donation from Solomon’s Lucaya.

Solomon’s Lucaya announced that it will donate $10,000 a year to the Home for the next three years.

“Like all families, our Home has experienced increased costs all around and with 30 children online for school and at home all day, these costs were challenged even more,” explains Lesley Davies-Baptista, Director. “We are so grateful for this partnership. The commitment from Solomon’s & AML Foods to help offset some of our grocery costs for the next three years is tremendous, helping us in such a tangible way. It takes a village to care for and feed our children, and one of the most fundamental ways to provide nourishment is through the provision of well-balanced meals.”

Store Manager at Solomon’s Lucaya Jermaine Smith explained, “Solomon’s has been a part of the Freeport Community for more than 20 years, employing many Grand Bahamians like myself and supporting the local community who we value.

“Whether it was a major hurricane like Dorian or the support of a Sporting Club we have always done our best to give back and help. Our commitment to the Grand Bahama Children’s home is just another example of how we take our role as a corporate citizen seriously and consider it our duty and responsibility to help. We will continue to keep our ears to the ground to identify where we can be of service and then do our best to assist,” he added.