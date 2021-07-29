Social Services workers demonstrate, want change

SOCIAL SERVICES WORKERS’ PROTEST – Staff from the Department of Social Services, armed with placards and singing “Solidarity Forever,” took the 12 midday lunch break to demonstrate in the Sun Plaza Parking Lot. The workers said they wanted the longstanding issues addressed. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

With placards raised high, employees of the Department of Social Services marched around Sun Plaza Parking lot, where their offices are located, singing loudly “Solidarity Forever.”

The workers staged a demonstration to voice a number of concerns during the 12 midday lunch period on Wednesday (July 28).

Employees claim that for far too long their issues went unheard.

Social workers are calling on the government, yet again, to sit with them, discuss their matters, have them addressed and rectified once and for all.

Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) Northern Region Vice President, Latoya Cartwright, spoke out on behalf of the employees, outlining a few of the concerns that the employees have raised.

“Our major concern is our Industrial Agreements that are outstanding. We have been reaching out to the government, just asking them to come to the table and sign off on some of our agreements,” Cartwright said.

“The persons here are willing to do the work. They have been working through these hard-economic times, during the pandemic, and they have been doing it without any type of insurances or even risk allowances. We have some persons on islands like Acklins, working out of a Community Centre because the office assigned to them has no running water. Persons in Andros have been manning the office as managers, with no compensation.

“These are regular case aides and trainees doing that. Persons on other islands have to travel on ferries, like I said, with no risk allowance and the government is just ignoring their cries. It is not right.

“The people want to work, they want to cater to the public at large; but it is becoming more and more difficult to do so with the high demands and no type of insurance or assurance that will be given along the way to them. I think it is unfair,” she lamented.

Questioned how long these grievances have been going on, Cartwright gave the deta. “This has been going on for years and years. We have tried repeatedly, over-and-over. We have some employees here who have been working for 20 years and are not even pensionable and permanent. They are about to retire and cannot even get retirement benefits.

“That is not fair. We are not asking for the sky, we are asking for basic human rights. That is all we are asking for and I do not think we are being unreasonable and the time is now. In solidarity we stand together and that is the mission, to accomplish what we set out to do.”

Bahamas Hotel and Managerial Association (BHMA) Vice President Kirkland Russell, who also serves as Vice President of the Trade Union Congress was on hand for the demonstration, lending his support to the workers.

“These concerns have been festering, not only in Social Services but in all the government departments,” said Russell, who is the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Central GB.

“I am speaking specifically to the casual workers. These workers continue to toil in the vineyard. The workers are given the same caseloads as everyone else, but these individuals are not permanent and pensionable. They are casual workers and they have been doing it for years.

“And so, when there are (salary) increases these persons do not get it; when there are honorary pays, these persons do not benefit. We have these people working in a baseless situation,” he added.

Russell noted that his primary concern is the trickling down of the causal worker “phenomenon” from government’s employment of casual workers’ practice to the private sector.

“When you look in the Industrial Park, for example at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, 80 percent of those employees are casual (workers),” Russell alleged.

“These persons work in some of the most hazardous situations you can imagine. Look at what happened yesterday, where we had three employees die as a result of an industrial accident. That could have been any one of those casual workers.

“Those workers, (I think) will receive absolutely no benefit. (I believe) they work without insurance; they work without things like pensions and retirement funds, nothing. Those workers are baseless but are engaged through a third party. There is no legislation in this country. There is no law or statute to manage this phenomenon and so, we have to fix it,” Russell declared.

“I was made to understand that in Acklins, the workers in Social Services are being forced to work in the Community Center, because the Social Services office there has no water. I am told of situations in Abaco and other parts of the country where workers have been forced to work without air conditioning since 2019.

“These are situations that a government must address; these are not situations that good, decent workers like what we have out here in Grand Bahama today, should be forced to come out on the street, to demonstrate to get the government’s attention.

“This is all about creating a decent environment for workers to work; these are basic rights. The ILO (International Labour Organization) says that it is not just about a job it is about decent work. Decent work is proper salary and being sure that you are permanent; proper benefits for you and your families; to develop the communities.

“And so, I call on the government to take its rightful role and the Department of Labour, to take its rightful role in fixing and remedying a lot of these issues that we have in this country,” he stressed.

Russell called on the government to come to the table and sit with these unions and negotiate these contracts.

“If you are unable to deal with the financial side of it, say that to the workers and to the unions, honestly. But make some concessions as to how you are going to provide an option for these workers. That is all we are saying. The workers are reasonable, the union leaders are reasonable people, but all we want is to be treated with respect. That’s it.”

Other grievances voiced include persons who have been working under the Unemployment Work Assistance Program, for years, are allegedly yet to be regularized; more trained social workers are required to carry out field work; and that the staff morale is extremely low as a result of the consensus that management is unconcerned for the welfare of the staff.