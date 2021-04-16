Social Services Month ends with competitions

WINNING TEAM – Employees of the Department of Social Services, Grand Bahama Office in observance of Social Workers’ Month held an in-house competition. Four groups – Team Quant-Forbes Stallions, Team Marshall Pitbulls, Team Fernander Kangaroos and Team Sawyer Chargers (Elephants) – were assembled to showcase their favorite animals, in various areas of the department’s office. Team Quant-Forbes emerged as the overall winner. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Hosting Sports Day in observance of Social Workers’ Month was out of the question for employees of the Department of Social Services, Grand Bahama Office due to recent rise COVID-19 cases.

Therefore, the workers improvised and held in-house competitions. Four groups were assembled to showcase their favorite animals, in various areas of the department’s office. Additionally, the staff also engaged in a friendly Spelling Bee competition.

According to Chief Welfare Officer Dorothea Gomez, following the festivities on April 9, the event was well received by all participants and was just what they needed to conclude their month of activities, during March.

“As a part of Social Workers’ Month, under the theme, ‘Social Workers Are Essential’ these events were a part of our climax. We were supposed to have a Sports Day, but because COVID, we were asked to postpone that.

“Instead, we divided ourselves into four houses in terms of our previous assistant director and director, the present acting director and our present assistant director. We thought to build morale among the staff with a fun competition. And so, each person that a house was named after, was asked to identify a favorite animal,” she explained.

“For Lillian Quant-Forbes house, it was the horse, and so her team became Team Quant-Forbes Stallions. Paula Marshall’s favorite animal, we were told, was the dog and so, they became Team Marshall Pitbulls. For our present Assistant Director Charlamae Fernander, her favorite animal is the Kangaroo; therefore, her team is the Team Fernander Kangaroos. And our present Acting Director, Kim Sawyer, her favorite animal is the Elephant and therefore, her team was named Team Sawyer Chargers (Elephants).

“It was just something for us to have, to come together as a body of social workers and to have fun. We have been stretched very thin, from Dorian to COVID and so, it was just something for us to unwind.

“We hope to have our sporting activities as soon as everything is under control in terms of COVID, but for now we are just going to enjoy ourselves,” said Gomez.

She added that their in-house activities in no way take away from the workers servicing their clients.

“Of course, we are still serving our clients; that never stops, but in the midst of that, we are having a little fun which is needed,” said Gomez.

The overall winner of the competition was Team Quant-Forbes Stallions. Coming in second place was Team Fernander Kangaroos, followed by Team Sawyer Chargers and then Team Marshal’ Pitbulls.

According to Gomez, the competition was quite stiff.

“We really had a good time … it was truly needed,” concluded Gomez.

The chief judge for the competition was Janet Russell.