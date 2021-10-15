Social Services launches, ‘Older Persons’ activities

OLDER PERSONS MONTH – The Department of Social Services is pleased to host a month of activities for October geared toward engaging seniors in a digital era. Pictured from left to right are Rochelle Minnis, Chief Welfare Officer, Department of Social Services; Charlamae Fernander, Assistant Director, Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas, Department of Social Services; Brennamae Cooper, Manager, Senior Persons Division, Department of Social Services and Linda Hepburn, Case Aide, Senior Persons Division, Department of Social Services. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

In an effort to recognize senior citizens in the community, the Department of Social Services, this month, will host a number of activities to pay homage to the island’s ‘Precious Pearls.’

This year, the department will focus attention on the inclusion of seniors in the new digital era.

Social Services’ Assistant Director for Grand Bahama and Northern Charlamae Ferander said that “Older Persons’ Month” is just one of the projects held by the department and the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development to focus on special groups of persons.

This year’s theme for National Older Persons Month is ‘Digital equity for all ages.’

“We think it (theme) is very fitting in today’s world. It has become extremely challenging, if not impossible, to get much done if you do not have the means of the knowledge of the digital world, as we are translating everything into that forum,” Fernander said.

“Older persons tend to get left behind in today’s world and so, it is very important that we have digital equity for older persons in today’s world, for all ages.

“The Department of Social Services actually has a Senior Citizens Division that operates from all of its local offices in New Providence; of course; Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas and throughout all of the Family Islands where we tailor services specifically to meet the needs of older persons. That is necessary because some may argue that everyone has the same needs, but we dare say that older persons have special needs and for that reason we have tailored many of our programs to target them,” explained the assistant director.

“We work with programs such as Food Assistance for persons who cannot or do not have sufficient food to feed themselves properly. We deal with the older end of life with the Burial Assistance Programs and we assist senior citizens in accessing services from other agencies, such as the National Insurance Board (NIB) and any other agencies, corporate persons, or private businesses that offer services to seniors.

“We assist them in resolving any issues that they may have. Many persons do not get proper care or they do not have proper housing. For whatever reason, their needs are not being met. We may assume, as has been in the history of The Bahamas and other countries in this region, that families look after their elderly but, unfortunately, that is not always the case.

“In today’s world it is becoming more and more challenging for older persons to manage even the basic things that they need to manage and so, there is a definite need for a Senior Citizen’s Division within the DSS. From time to time we find it necessary to hold events such as this to focus attention on the needs of older persons. That is what our activities this month are geared toward,” informed Fernander.

Familiarizing senior citizens with social media will be a focus for the month of activities.

Manager of the Senior Citizens Division Brennamae Cooper noted that activities will be geared toward older persons in our society.

“When we hear of Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram … young people are automatically familiar with these platforms. However, when you speak to the average older person, the response would be different. This year’s theme clearly affirms the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world by our older persons.

“For this month, the DSS, our Seniors and Disability Unit and our colleagues in the Eight Mile Rock District at the EMR Center, we are pleased to commemorate this year’s theme by hosting a number of activities for our older persons in the community of Grand Bahama.”

On Wednesday, October 13 the group hosted a church service at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King.

“On Thursday, October 21, we have a virtual platform planned under the theme, ‘It is about equity, the digital world.’ We will host a virtual forum, where we will be addressing two main areas – coping in this changing world of COVID and final wishes,” Cooper revealed.

A local attorney is expected to share tips on final wishes and wills.

“We will be discussing topics such as how to prepare a Will and what a persons’ final wishes will be. I know that in our culture it seems to be taboo to speak about death and planning for death, but it is something that causes us to be less prepared. We want to assist our seniors to be equipped and to make life a little easier for loved ones who would be left to deal with all of the planning and arrangements,” added Cooper.

Representatives from the NIB will also take part in the forum.

They are slated to speak on all of the benefits that the department offers to seniors.

“We want the target population to be all seniors; however, we want the young, old and those in between to be a part of this platform.”

Cooper continued: “On Thursday, October 28 we will have our grand finale. We will have our west to east tour, at which time we will be hosting some seniors from West End, the Eight Mile Rock District, Freeport and East End. We will be taking them into the East End.

“What we have found out is that a lot of seniors, they do not get out as often and most, when they do, they head to the west. East End, of course, suffered devastation by Hurricane Dorian and this gives an opportunity to see the reconstruction.”

She noted that the department has a “fun” agenda planned.

“We have a fun agenda for our older persons to enjoy during the trip. We will take them directly into McLean’s Town. On our way back into the Freeport area they will have a scrumptious meal, East End style. It will be a wonderful time for them to connect with each other.

“Of course, the focus will be on maintaining social distance as much as we can and giving the officers that work with them, through the department, an opportunity to see our clients who we haven’t seen in a while,” Cooper noted.

The activities are not only open to clients of the department.

According to Cooper, residents throughout the community may join the tour. However, they will have to register beforehand so that officials have an exact count of attendees.