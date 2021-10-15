Simmons found not guilty of 2018 attempted murder

NOT GUILTY – A nine-member jury found Jeffery Jacy (Jaycee) Simmons not guilty of the June 2018 attempted murder of Andrew Forbes. The verdict came down Thursday, October 14, after a five-day trial. Simmons is pictured at center, being escorted to court for his arraignment back in 2018.

Jeffery Jacy (Jaycee) Simmons walked out of the Supreme Court Thursday (October 14) afternoon, a free man.

Simmons, who was charged with the June 2018 attempted murder of Andrew Forbes was found not guilty.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. the jury returned to the courtroom with the 8-1 not guilty verdict.

The nine-member jury heard testimonies from several witnesses questioned by defense attorney K. Brian Hanna and attorney Erica Kemp, who represented the Crown.

The trial lasted five days.

Simmons was taken into police custody following a stabbing incident in the area of Rigby’s Plaza on Thursday, June 14, 2018, when he was identified as the assailant.

On Wednesday, June 20, 2018 Simmons, a 20-year-old at the time, was arraigned before Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude on the charge of Attempted Murder.

The Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock resident was not required to enter a plea and due to the nature of the offence, bail was denied in the Magistrate’s Court.

Police officials reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m. that Thursday, police were called to Rigby Plaza, Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock where a man was found with stab wounds to the upper body.

The victim was later identified as Andrew Forbes.

Forbes informed police that he had been attacked by a group of men, while at a construction site in the Eight Mile Rock community.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel subsequently transported Forbes to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was seen by doctors for further medical treatment.

His condition was listed as serious. Fortunately, he recovered and was discharged from hospital.