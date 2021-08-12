Sick-out dilemma hampering healthcare services in GB

SERVICES IMPACTED – Services at local clinics and the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH) were impacted again on Thursday after a number of health care workers did not show up for work.

It is speculated that this latest alleged “sick-out” is as a result of unpaid honorariums.

For several days last week some 17 nurses called in sick from duty.

In a press statement Thursday (August 12), the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) acknowledged that the healthcare services in Grand Bahama and New Providence was experiencing a “sick-out” problem.

Since 8:00 a.m. services were being impacted.

“The Authority therefore asks the public to expect delays in accessing services at these institutions and, where possible, to access our services at a later date.

“PHA laboratory services, Radiology and Diagnostics have reported staff shortages resulting in delays in services. The morgue (Rand Lab) has suspended services until further notice. At the Rand Memorial Hospital, laboratory services are reporting staff shortages, resulting in delay in services.

“Phlebotomy services have been severely impacted and blood donation services have been suspended. Grand Bahama Health Services (GBHS) staff shortages have impacted pharmacy services at Eight Mile Rock, Hawksbill, Freeport Community Clinic and Pearce Plaza. At this time pharmacy services are facilitating in-patient services, children and emergencies only at the Freeport Community Clinic, IAT Building, East Atlantic Drive,” informed the statement.

The PHA further advised the public to follow all announcements and advisories from the Ministry of Health and Public Hospitals Authority regarding health and hospital services.

On Wednesday (August 11), during his contribution in the House of Assembly, Minister of Health Renward Wells noted that honorariums were paid to healthcare workers who worked during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Wells, the first round of payment occurred between March 19 to June 19, 2020.

“The reality is that the honorarium was not for every healthcare worker,” Wells said. “The honorarium was a gift from government initially for those who worked directly on the front lines in regards to COVID.

“The individuals who were chosen for the honorarium [were] done so by those who are the supervisors in the requisite sectors of the healthcare sector. They would’ve put forth their members, and said, ‘These are the heroes and ‘sheroes’ who worked on the front line in regards to COVID-19’, and the government would then have issued the requisite compensations to these individuals.’

“The head of sections along with a committee inside [the Ministry of] Health determined what amount each individual was entitled to.”

Wells said the government had a challenge getting healthcare workers to step forward at the start of the pandemic.

Wells said the honorarium was meant to incentivize healthcare workers to assist with the pandemic.

“We said it would be up to $5,000, not that everybody would get $5,000 but it would’ve been up to, because it could’ve been from a dollar to $5,000,” he said.