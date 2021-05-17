Shriners assists with Sweeting’s Cay ‘Home Repair Project’

HELPING HANDS – The Shriners of Kiku Zeki Temple No. 184, Prince Hall Affiliated, this past weekend assisted members of Rotary Clubs in the reconstruction project of homes in Sweeting’s Cay that were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF SHRINERS)

The Shriners of Kiku Zeki Temple No. 184, Prince Hall Affiliated, this past weekend assisted in the reconstruction project of homes in Sweeting’s Cay that were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

Shriners of Kiku Zeki Temple No. 184, Prince Hall Affiliated (PHA) travelled to Sweeting’s Cay on Saturday (May 15) to assist members of the Rotary Clubs with their ‘Sweeting’s Cay Home Repair Project.’

Rotarian Governor for area 6990, Billy Jean Ferguson, extended her thanks and appreciation to the Shriners (Nobles) for taking time out to participate in this project.

Deputy of the Oasis, Nicolson Miller said, “The Nobles were elated to assist as is their mandate. The Sweeting’s Cay reconstruction project fits nicely with our mandate to assist community and to make sure that our communities are left in better positions than that which we met.”

The Shriners has several other pending community-based projects that will be announced in the coming months.