Severe weather dissipates

A mesoscale convective system across Grand Bahama Sunday (April 11), resulted in sudden severe weather activity, which took some residents by surprise.

The mesoscale convective system (MCS) is described as a complex of thunderstorms that becomes organized on a scale larger than the individual thunderstorms but smaller than extratropical cyclones, and normally persists for several hours or more.

According to local forecasters, the system preceded a weak cold front which was expected in the Northwestern Bahamas late Monday (April 12) afternoon.

While the heavy downpour and strong gusts of wind were likened, by many residents, to that of a tornado, officials assured they were not. However, they explained it was squall lines which produce a variable direction of winds, which often produce gusty winds.

Grand Bahama was not the only island to experience the sudden change in weather. Other parts of the Northern Bahamas and New Providence got a share of it as well.

The downpour Monday (April 12) morning, forecasters said, was as a result of the residual moisture from the system and it was expected to dissipate for the most part; however, there was expected to be a slight threat of tornado activity and strong thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

The Freeport News did not receive any reports of tornado sightings Monday.

According to the Bahamas Department of Meteorology’s extreme Northwest Public Forecast, “A frontal boundary is expected to shift across the area Monday afternoon and move further southeast by the evening. Stable conditions will gradually develop tonight through the next few days.”

As a result of the weather system Sunday, a number of tree limbs were scattered throughout the streets of Grand Bahama. Additionally, some residents throughout the island experienced power outages as a result of the severe weather