Several men face charges for fighting, causing harm

Five men – Shemar Moss, 20; Steffon Moss, 22; Anton Outten, 28; Mista Black, 27 and Carlos Williams – had their day in court Friday (August 6) morning.

The men’s court appearance stemmed from a video that went viral on Tuesday, August 3.

In the video, three men appeared to be attacking a single male.

Police launched an investigation into the incident, the men were identified and placed before the court.

Appearing before Magistrate LaQuay Laing in court #3, Moss, Outten and Williams were charged with Fighting.

They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Additionally, Williams was charged with Unlawfully Carrying Arms. He pleaded guilty and had one month added to his one year sentence.

Shemar and Steffon Moss, and Black were also arraigned on the charge of Causing Harm. The trio pleaded not guilty.

Shemar Moss was granted cash bail in the amount of $2,500.00; Steffon Moss was granted cash bail in the amount of $2,000.00 and Black was granted $2,500.00 signed bail, with one or two suretor.

Additionally, they were ordered to sign into the Central Police Station every Monday between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The matter was adjourned to October 27, 2021 for trial.