Seventh GG Hon. Arthur Hanna to replace Queen on $100 bill

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced in the House of Assembly Tuesday (August 10) that The Bahamas will unveil a new Bahamian $100 note, depicting the image of the late former Governor General Arthur Dion Hanna.

“So that we can remember the contributions of the Hon. A. D. Hanna, Mr. Speaker, a new $100 bill bearing the face of A.D. Hanna replacing that of the Queen, will commence and be issued officially in The Bahamas,” said Dr. Minnis.

The prime minister extended condolences to the family and spoke about the contributions of Hanna.

“I wish to formally offer condolences in the House to our colleague Glenys Hanna-Martin, as well as her siblings and other family members. The Government of The Bahamas is in dialogue with the Hon. A.D. Hanna’s family for a State Funeral fitting of our former Head of State.

“While his family has lost a father through bloodline, the nation has lost its founding father” said the nation’s leader.

He added that through the bonds of citizenship and affection, every Bahamian is in some way the son and daughter of this great man, whose love for The Bahamas was boundless.

Dr. Minnis referred to Hanna as a “firebrand and patriot,” who loved The Bahamas with unrelenting devotion, courage and compassion.

“He gave his life to the Bahamian people, struggling for Majority Rule and Independence. Arthur Dion Hanna fought for equality and social justice throughout his long life. He was a champion of the poor, the vulnerable and the downtrodden. Many of our national institutions and progressive national policies are the hallmark of his advocacy for Bahamianization.

“He was also a constitutional father, who served as a Member of Parliament for 32 years. He was a government leader in the House of Assembly from 1967 to 1984 and a member in the House of Assembly, from 1967 to 1992, where he served his beloved Anne’s (Town) constituency.

“His legacy of service was passed on to his children, including his surviving children Sean, Glenys and Dawn. Known affectionately as ‘AD’ by generations of Bahamians, Mr. Hanna was a man of tremendous humility.

“As a boy and then as a young man growing up, I well remember AD Hanna, especially his belief in the talents and gifts of Bahamians. I remember him constantly fighting for opportunities for all Bahamians, in every sector of our society.

“This fight for opportunity continued in each generation, being inspired by his legacy and his constant and unshakable faith in Bahamians.

“I will have more to say about our late, beloved Head of State in due course. May he rest in peace,” said Dr. Minnis.