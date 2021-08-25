Seven immigrants arrested

On Friday, August 20 shortly before 4:00 p.m., a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, Police Marine Unit along with a team from the Eight Mile Rock Division, acting on information, conducted a joint operation in the area of Dover Sound Waterway.

Officers observed a white vessel with twin outboard engines, with a number of persons onboard. A chase ensued, resulting in the vessel crashing into the sea wall in the area.

Three males were observed fleeing the scene into nearby bushes.

Officers intercepted the vessel and arrested two adult Haitian females, one adult Jamaican male, one adult British female, one adult British male, one British male child and one Canadian male child.

They were all handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for further investigation.

Investigations are being continued in this matter.

In other crime news, officers from the Mobile and Northeastern Divisions, acting on information, proceeded to a business establishment situated on Coral Road, after receiving reports of an altercation.

On arrival police learned that a fight had taken place inside the establishment and one of the males involved produced a firearm.

A male was seen running from the business establishment into nearby bushes making good his escape.

Police made checks of the area, where the male ran and found a silver and black revolver with no ammunition.

Investigations are being continued.