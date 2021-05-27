Senator Thompson: Budget strikes a necessary balance

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for Finance

“The 2021/2022 Budget strikes a necessary balance.”

According to State Minister for Finance Senator J. Kwasi Thompson, during a press conference Thursday (May 27), what makes this budget different is that it provides very targeted and focused tax breaks and concessions that are principally geared on accelerating the pace of economic activity and recovery.

“Most importantly, all of the tax breaks and concessions are paid for by the incremental tax measures outlined in the budget. We made the deliberate decision that the concessions would have to be matched with corresponding revenue gains to pay for them.

“As far as ensuring that there is a strategy to address the nation’s public-sector debt levels going forward, I remind everyone that we are the administration that put in place a Debt Management Act (DMA) precisely to ensure that this government, and every future government, develops and publishes a debt management strategy,” said Thompson.

“You will also hear our team speak to the Debt Management Act that comes into force in July that will require a unit to be formed to increase capacity and for the debt management strategy to be published. In addition, we will remain focused on meeting the targets in our Fiscal Strategy to reduce the deficit to acceptable levels, with fiscal discipline, sinking funds, and economic policies that accelerate growth.

“This administration has a plan that will support the country’s accelerated economic growth and continue support for the most vulnerable in the midst of this ongoing crisis.

“We want you to know about the plan, ask questions about the plan, feel good about the plan and understand how the plan can and will benefit you. And, for the entire month of June, the Ministry of Finance will engage in public education activities around the plan.

“We have named it the Accelerated Bahamas Recovery Plan, and we are confident that this time next year, we will have achieved its objectives,” added the minister.

Noting that the end of the pandemic is in view; however, Thompson said the full economic recovery to pre-crisis levels is still in the distance, "not to mention our true growth ambitions for the medium and long-term."

“Today, the government still has a significant revenue problem. Because of this, we are forced to run high, crisis-time deficits which are adding to unsustainable debt levels. The country is still facing persistent unemployment, and the private sector is contending with business closures.

“For decades, we have been stuck with anemic growth as key economic sectors have seen declining output. These longstanding and persistent problems can only be solved if we shift the fundamentals of our economy in a major way.

“What is the solution? Accelerated economic growth! I do not believe that we can tax our way out of our current circumstances. We must grow our way out!” Thompson stated.