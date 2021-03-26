Sen. Thompson pledges GB on pace with digital transformation process

SEN. J. KWASI THOMPSON, Minister of State for GB in the Office of the PM and Minister of State for Finance

As The Bahamas continues to make significant strides with embracing technology and conforming to digital transformation, Minister of State for Grand Bahama and Finance, Senator J. Kwasi Thompson has informed that Grand Bahama will benefit throughout various government departments.

“I say all of the time, without fear of contradiction, that the people of Grand Bahama are among the strongest and most resilient of any people found in this Commonwealth of Islands,” Thompson said during remarks at the recent BTC Settlers’ Way office reopening.

“And I reiterate today, the government will continue to do everything in its power to ensure Grand Bahama and all of the Family Islands do not have to stand alone.

“Our digital transformation strategy is a prime example. No island will be left behind!” Thompson stated.

“Today, we are further along to achieving a digital Bahamas than we have been at any other time in our history. I am proud to say, over the past year, we have made great inroads with our digitization efforts in Grand Bahama.”

He noted that the Bahamas Customs and Excise Department is rolling out a new phase of ‘Click to Clear,’ its online customs processing software.

The new phase includes the launch of online cruising permit applications, and the launch of online Customs processing in Grand Bahama, the minister added.

“Last month, the Digital Transformation Unit successfully launched the public pilot for a new web platform to deliver government services online. A total of 2,125 citizens registered in the first few weeks of the pilot and successfully created secured accounts on the platform.

“The first pilot services include online driver’s license renewal and online application of marriage certificate, birth certificate and death certificate copies. I am pleased to announce these services will be extended to the Family Islands beginning with Grand Bahama. Collection sites will be announced at the time of the release.

“We invite all Bahamians to visit the website to learn more: mypilotservices.gov.bs. Specialized customer service calls are routed to our Level One Help Desk which, I am proud to say, resides in Grand Bahama,” he noted.

Also, according to Thompson, the Help Desk has been implemented via a public/private with Cable Bahamas, for which he expressed his gratitude.

“Over the next few months, new services will be launched on the portal every two to three weeks. Our next services include police certificate, gun license renewal, post office box renewal and vehicle registration.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expanding its Passport Office distribution sites throughout the Family Islands at a rapid pace. This will allow family islands to use their online platforms and apply and pay for their passports twenty-four seven.”

Additionally, he noted that the Ministry of Education is expanding its digital platform outreach, as its eNet program will be implemented throughout the Commonwealth, to place all government schools online.

“This government is also dedicated to continuing to bring technological advancements, and to that end has begun the process of engaging with both service providers on a plan for the implementation of 5G in The Bahamas. We must focus on the incorporation of emerging technologies, such as 5G technologies and Internet of Things (IoT), to facilitate the development of a smart sustainable society and thus will be integral to the economic development of The Bahamas,” he concluded.