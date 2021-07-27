Sen. Thompson excited about East GB’s future

EXCITED ABOUT EAST GB’S FUTURE – Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson, Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for East Grand Bahama in the upcoming General Elections says he is excited about the future of settlements in the Eastern District. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

“I am excited about the future of EGB (East Grand Bahama)!”

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson made the declaration, following the recent recommissioning of the two community clinics that were totally destroyed by Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019.

The Free National Movement (FNM) Senator was ratified as the party’s East Grand Bahama hopeful for the upcoming General Elections.

Thompson got the party’s nod as the candidate for the eastern constituency, after current serving Member of Parliament, K. Peter Turnquest, announced that he would not seek reelection.

“I am excited about the future of EGB. We will continue our efforts to assist residents in repairing their homes, through the DRA (Disaster Reconstruction Authority) and providing the necessary assistance for food and rent through Social Services.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Finance, I am particularly pleased that $1.9 million has been allocated for your new school in EGB and $4 million for your new micro grid project in EGB. Plans are already underway to repair your docks, cemeteries and your damaged school buildings,” Thompson told residents on Friday (July 23).

He spoke about other matters.

“I also know that some residents have already inquired about the Airbnb assistance and the assistance provided for pre-schools. Thanks to the support of the prime minister (Dr. Hubert Minnis), we will complete the infrastructure so that you will have a new subdivision in McLean’s Town, with lots as low as $6,000.00. The prime minister is also working actively on solving your Crown Land issues,” said Thompson.

Thompson touted the government’s restoration assistance following the devastating 2019 storm.

“In the East, which was devastated, we have restored the Administrative Building in McLean’s Town with upgrades to the area, thanks to the good construction work by Pastor Pedyson Baillou. We have provided massive amounts of cleanup, provided thousands in home repairs, appliance assistance, food assistance and rental assistance.

“We have provided millions on restoring our roads in East Grand Bahama. I am also proud that East Grand Bahama is one of the first communities in The Bahamas to have solar streetlights installed throughout the settlements.”

Thompson noted that while much has been done, there still much more that must be done for the settlements of East Grand Bahama.

“I would like to thank the residents of EGB settlements. You have welcomed me into your homes and into your lives for which I am grateful. I am motivated everyday by your strength and your faith. By the grace of God, I look forward to having an even closer relationship with you in the future.

“Indeed, as we look forward to the work that remains. I am reminded of a Bible verse from St. Paul that certainly speaks to all of us who are in this restoration effort. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed,” concluded Thompson.