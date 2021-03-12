Seide clears air about political aspirations

CLEARING THE AIR – President of Reach Out Youth Organization Dudley Seide, recently cleared the air regarding his political aspirations. Seide noted that despite rumors circulating that he has been given the nod by one of the political parties to run in the upcoming General Election, “that is not so. The rumor is simply not true.” (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

President of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) Dudley Seide on Wednesday (March 10), dispelled circulating rumors that he is seeking to commit himself to frontline politics.

While expressing that he is flattered by the number of persons who have contacted him with words of congratulations, Seide told this daily that the rumors are simply not true.

“There have been rumors that I am running in politics. I want to clear the air, that I am not running for politics. What I do (ROYO) is God’s work and, I think, at this present time politics, to me, will divide.

“I have folks who come here who are PLP, DNA, FNM and independent. Our organization helps all and I want people to know that I love what I do and I think at this present time, God has called me to continue helping people,” said Seide.

“I have had people calling me, congratulating me, saying that I received the nod. I have been telling them that I am not seeking to run in politics. I am flattered and honored, but I am not seeking any office. This ministry (ROYO) is here for the entire island of Grand Bahama. We help everyone here and for right now, politics is not on my mind. I want to clear the air so that people will understand.

“I believe that a lot of times when people do community work, people may be confused and think that you are vying to be a politician, but for me that is far from the truth. I think what has happened is, when I listen to all of the parties, all of the leaders, they are saying that they are looking for community minded persons. And so, I believe that is the reason why a lot of people think that I want to run for politics, but that is not the case,” he reiterated.

He was asked whether politics is something that he would ever consider in the future.

“Persons like myself (those assisting the community), I believe, will do well in politics, because we care about the people; we have a heart for the people. I think that is why there is also an interest in me, because I do have a heart for people.

“Is it a dream for me, maybe. However, at this time now, no. The worst thing that I can do now is divide the ROYO organization. My boys are DNA, PLP and independent. I really believe that my calling here is greater. My vision for Reach Out has always been, no matter who is in government, my organization should still strive to help all.

“That is what I will love to continue, no matter who is in government. I want my organization to continue the work that it is doing on Grand Bahama,” concluded the local activist.

In addition to his work with ROYO, Seide is also on the Rehabilitation of Offender Committee, serving as the point person for Grand Bahama.