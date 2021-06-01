Samaritan’s Purse assists with church shelter project

THANK YOU – Representatives of Samaritan’s Purse were recently presented with a token of appreciation for their generous donation, which helped to renovate the Bishop Michael Eldon Education and Activity Centre located on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepard in the community of Lewis Yard. Pictured from left to right are Samaritan’s Purse representatives, Nick Walker, Walter Whatley, Lavette Thompson and Brianna Walker; Rev. Fr. Jude Edomwonyi, Rector, Church of the Good Shepard; Archdeacon Earl Hepburn, Archdeacon for Northern Bahamas Archdeaconry and Rev. Whitney Bain, Public Relations Officer, Church of the Good Shepard Homeless Shelter. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)

Addressing the needs of their brothers and sisters in Christ is high on the agenda of many local churches, particularly following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian nearly two years ago.

The Church of The Good Shepard, Pinder’s Point, is one such ministry and with the generous donations from non-governmental organization (NGO), Samaritan’s Purse, the leadership has transformed the Bishop Michael Eldon Activity Center into a homeless shelter, for those in need of housing accommodations.

Church of the Good Shepard Rector Rev. Fr. Jude Edomwonyi explained how the partnership came about.

“Around September of last year, we started some major work at the church. We also have two apartments upstairs at the Bishop Michael Eldon Activity Center, that were not completed. They were in a bad state. I, along with two of my vestry members discussed the situation. I told them that my vision was to, in time, once the church was completed, that we would begin work on the apartments.

“It was my intention to use the apartments as a homeless shelter at no cost to the public. However, when I said that, there were no funds in my pockets. I did not know where the money would come from, but I felt that it was a necessity, knowing fully well that following the hurricane there were a lot of people who were displaced,” disclosed Rev. Edomwonyi.

He said proof of the dire situation is the amount of people who seem to live in the streets, sleeping in cars and the like.

“In fact, when you go to the (International) Bazaar in the evening, you will see many people on the streets. There are many people sleeping in their cars. In fact, some people heard about it (apartments) and came to me, asking if they can live there. I told them that we were still working … still planning, and that when we complete the work, then it will be opened to the public for those who really need the help,” he added.

That is how the project began.

Rev. Edomwonyi added that a few months later, Samaritan’s Purse invited the church leadership to a meeting.

He disclosed that one of the issues that came up in that meeting was the homeless matter in Grand Bahama.

“Many pastors spoke their minds, in support of an initiative to support the issue. However, the question was where would we do it, where would it happen? It was then that I shared with them that I have a facility and told them that I had planned on doing something like this, but major repairs were needed on the facility.”

Rev. Edomwonyi shared that Rev. Whitney Bain, who was present at the meeting and served as the coordinator for Samaritan’s Purse, visited the facility the following morning.

“Once he looked at the building he told me that based on what he saw, he thought it would work and the rest is history,” said Rev. Edomwonyi.

He added that full renovations of the facility are expected to be completed in three weeks.

“If everything goes well and we are able to get the assistance and partnership from others, just as we have received from Samaritan’s Purse, then the intention is for us to open the shelter in September.

“The joy is knowing fully well that this will be responding to the needs of those people who live around us, who are having hard times. Many cannot pay their mortgages; many cannot pay their rent, and are living in their cars. This shows what unity can do. It is going to take the partnership of not just us, but it will take the partnership of the entire community, to make this happen.”

Public Relations Officer, Church of the Good Shepard Homeless Shelter Rev. Bain confirmed the rector’s story.

“I came here and I was very excited to see what they had already been doing, however, the place was in great disrepair. We discussed how we could go about trying to get some assistance. It was a long shot. But I approached my boss and I said to him that I believe that we can make a difference in Grand Bahama by looking at creating some kind of assistance for homeless persons here.

“It may not be a thousand room facility, but it is something and a start, to help to combat homelessness on Grand Bahama. I wrote the letter, he responded positively and told me that it was a great initiative,” Rev. Bain said.

He noted that funding was sent to repair the roof, the interior and exterior renovations of the facility, which is still ongoing.

“There are two large rooms and they will be able to hold five bunk beds in the first room, which will accommodate 10 persons; and about eight bunk beds in the other room that will accommodate 16 persons.

The total cost at this point is $95,000.00, which included the roof repairs and interior and exterior renovations,” informed Bain.

Samaritan’s Purse Acting Country Director Brianna Walker acknowledged the initiative as a “beautiful example’ of the body of Christ.

Following a tour of the facility’s renovations so far, Rector of the Church of the Ascension Archdeacon Earl Hepburn, also Archdeacon for Northern Bahamas Archdeaconry, presented Walker and her fellow Samaritan’s Purse colleagues with a plaque demonstrating the church’s gratitude and appreciation for their overwhelming support in making Rev. Edomwonyi’s vision a reality.

“I would just like to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Samaritan’s Purse, one of the NGOs that have come to our aid during the time of Hurricane Dorian and the tremendous devastation that we had.

“This just goes to show how we all operate in the body of Christ, and that we serve one Lord, one master and that whenever there is a need we all rise to the occasion to assist our fellow brothers and sisters. As Fr. Jude has shown us, the work and the contributions to us will extend far and beyond in terms of reaching the wider needs of those in this community, and indeed the entire island,” Archdeacon Hepburn said.