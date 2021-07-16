RTI Summer Program focus on technology, industrial fields

SUMMER PROGRAM – Ruthnell Technical Institute (RTI) officials established a Youth Development Program, for the summer, geared toward encouraging young persons to take advantage of the opportunities available within the industrial capital of The Bahamas, here in Grand Bahama. RTI’s President Fred Delancy said the purpose of the summer program is to expose participants to job offerings, both as an employee and an entrepreneur in industry related fields. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The Ruthnell Technical Institute (RTI) continues to encourage and advocate for young Bahamians to capitalize on careers in the technical arena.

Recently, officials established a Youth Development Program geared toward encouraging young persons to take advantage of the opportunities that are available within the industrial capital of The Bahamas, here in Grand Bahama.

During an open house on the institution’s campus Wednesday, July 7, RTI’s President Fred Delancy noted that the purpose of the summer program is to expose those in attendance to job offerings, both as an employee and an entrepreneur in industry related fields.

“Today we invited a number of young people here to talk about opportunities for the summer. We realize that jobs are far and few here, especially in the summer months; but one thing that I stressed to them is, that with Grand Bahama being as industrial as it is, we should have more opportunities for jobs and careers.

“Therefore, it suggests to me that more time should now be spent on trying to train our young people, especially in the area of technical education,” Delancy said.

He emphasized the employment challenge.

“Today, especially, we are dealing with trying to find jobs for them in the community and also opportunities for them to establish small businesses and become involved in technical education and special activities,” he added.

The program started this summer and will run continuously.

Delancy noted that after the summer is over, those who are 16 years of age and older, may enroll in RTI’s Technical Certificate Program.

In that program the students will have access to 11 different technical courses that prepare them for jobs in the industrial workforce.

“The idea here is to try to bring out the creativity in our young people that they may not think that they have, but I know that they do,” informed Delancy.

Participants between the ages of 15 to 18 years are invited to enroll in RTI’s Summer Program.

Delancy further informed that a similar summer program will also begin on Abaco shortly, where RTI is planning to expand to later this year.