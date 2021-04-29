ROYO honors long time sponsors, 2 individuals for continued support

THANK YOU – Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) hosted a special event on Thursday, April 22, at which a few of its countless Grand Bahama corporate sponsors, and two particular individuals who have gone above and beyond to assist the organization, were honored. President of ROYO Dudley Seide, standing second left in back row, is pictured with honorees. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) hosted a special event on Thursday, April 22, at which a few of its countless Grand Bahama corporate sponsors, and two particular individuals who have gone above and beyond to assist the organization, were honored.

According to Dudley Seide, founder of ROYO, the work that the organization continues to do throughout the community would not be possible without the help of those highlighted, and countless others.

For that, Seide said, he and the entire organization are extremely grateful.

“Today, we want to highlight our unsung heroes here on the island of Grand Bahama, the sponsors and one or two individuals who have given to our organization during Hurricane Dorian, and through COVID-19,” Seide said, prior to presenting the plaques of appreciation.

“Today, is a service of thanksgiving. Because of your sponsorship, we were able to bless families in Grand Bahama. The reason that I invited Corporate Grand Bahama here is because a lot of people see the work that I do, but I want people to know that ROYO cannot exist without the help of Corporate Grand Bahama.

“A Sawyer’s representative is not here today, but when I started the give-back program, they supplied over $60,000.00 worth of meat, during COVID-19. We just want to take the time out to say how much we appreciate them and the others, and how much it means to us. Because of your help, we continue to help the wider community,” he added.

Representatives of sponsors brought remarks as well.

Manager of Family Guardian, Grand Bahama Office, John Hepburn said the following: “On behalf of Family Guardian, ever since you started your organization we have always been there for you. I promise that whenever there is a need, we will be there and will reach out to you as much as we can.

“On behalf of our staff, our president and members of our administration we just want to say, thank you and we appreciate you.”

Marketing Director at Jarol Investments T/A Chances Karen Wilson, described the company’s president and, chief executive officer, R.H. Culmer as a “gentle giant.”

“I always think of Mr. Culmer as the humble giant. One day he called me into his office and told me that there was an organization that he wanted to adopt. He said that he wanted me to connect with Dudley Seide and whatever Chances can do to help the City of Grand Bahama, we will do. Every time that Dudley called and told me he needed something, Mr. Culmer would approve it. On behalf of Chances, as Mr. Culmer always says Dudley, we thank you because it is you that is doing the work.”

Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Government Relations, Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Philcher Grant, also spoke.

“I know this is a day where Dudley is thanking us, but I do feel that this is a celebration of the type of man he is and what he has done for our community, not only through ROYO, but he also helps in assisting to keep the city clean, employing young men in this community. For that he deserves a round of applause.

“We appreciate being able to be a part of this, but as I look around and I see so many different representations it reminds me of the true spirit of Grand Bahama and who we are. We are resilient people; we rebuild and when the chips are down; we pull together to get it done. That is why we will always continue to rise, no matter what comes before us.

“We need to keep that spirit in and out of crisis time. (Dudley), we appreciate all that you do and all that have been a part of this.”

As one of the individuals that received a plaque as a token of appreciation from ROYO, Anthony ‘Tony’ Miller said, “I grew up in a family that gave and so, I will continue to give whenever Dudley needs. If I do not have it, I find it. On behalf of my wife and I, thank you and we love you.”

Six companies, and Miller along with Derek Johnson were honored during the event.