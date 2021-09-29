ROYO forges ahead with expansion plans

EXPANSION PLANS GOING AHEAD – President of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) Dudley Seide said that the organization is moving ahead with its expansion plans for a recreational area adjacent to the existing Bayan Lane location. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

Making a significant impact on the lives of countless young men and families for well over a decade, the Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) located on Banyan Lane has announced its expansion plans for a recreational area adjacent to the existing location.

The organization’s newest facility will further develop and positively impact persons within the communities it serves.

The estimated cost of the construction is $500,000.00

Prior to the general elections, Founder of the ROYO Dudley Seide announced the expansion and his appreciation to two politicians who were present. They informed of their continued commitment to the organization and what it stands for.

“Today, is a great day for Reach Out Youth Organization. Mr. Michael Pintard and Ms. Ginger Moxey are both here to make a donation to our organization.

“I would like to say a special thank you to Mr. Michael Pintard, as for the past four-plus years you have been supporting our organization through the feeding programs; our Boys to Men conferences; Christmas giveaways and other events. He has always been there for us,” Seide shared.

Moxey also played a very important role in the Reach Out Community Center, according to Seide.

“She was instrumental in getting us our building through the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA). She, too, is making a commitment today to support our organization. She will also be on board to help us with our ongoing projects here on the island.”

Seide revealed that in two to three months, phase two of the organization’s project will begin.

“We will be building in the back of our center a basketball court and a hurricane shelter. We have that on the drawing board and today, they will be making their commitment to us to construct that center. I just want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you on behalf of the countless families and young men that we continue to help.

“This was a vision that we have had for a very long time, but we first wanted to cater to the wider community because there were so many needs. And so, we decided that in 2021 we would start this project.

“We have been feeding so many families, because at this time a lot of persons are not working. We had to concentrate on helping families, helping young men. Now, we are getting ready to construct this building. I would also like to thank CIBC (First Caribbean International) that decided to donate the property to us. We hope to have it completed in about two years,” he noted.

It is going to take a lot of work.

“I know that it is a difficult time now, but we just want to say thank you to the GBPA that has always been here for us and so many other companies. This cannot be done without corporate Grand Bahama and so, it is so important to have both Mr. Pintard and Ms. Moxey is here today to support us.”

Moxey, who was appointed Minister of Grand Bahama expressed: “As Dudley has stated, we have been really close partners in community initiatives for a while. I think it started back in 2012 when I was at the GBPA. We were trying to see how we could get the entire ROYO program strengthened. We were able to get that done and so throughout the years, I have just been very supportive of everything he and his wife have been doing.

“They have made such a difference in the community; not just this community, but throughout Grand Bahama. And so, I will continue to support them in their initiatives, including the prison programs and all of the other programs. Of course, I am excited to be a part of this; just seeing the progress that Reach Out Ministries has been able to make and also the impact, of course, throughout the entire island.”

Pintard expressed similar sentiments.

“Dudley, we are proud of the work that you and your entire family continue to do and we are proud of the extended staff of volunteers that you have, who continue to stand with you as you continue to make a difference in the community.

“We are happy in Marco City that you are going to be a part of the community farming initiative that we have and we have made a commitment to you. We are prepared to make land available to Reach Out Ministry for the young persons who are interested in farming, using new technology, like hydroponics, aquaponics etcetera. We have allocated space, which is not too far from here so that you are able to utilize it, to help with the food security initiative.

“On behalf of our team, we will do an initial installment of $1,000.00 to some of the incidentals that you have now. We pledge, on an ongoing basis, to make resources available as well as in kind, to assist you in further establishing this incredible vision that God has placed in you and your wife’s hearts,” concluded Pintard.