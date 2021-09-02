ROYO Back-to-School giveaway impacts hundreds

GIVEAWAY – Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) and its partners held the annual Back-to-School Giveaway, impacting hundreds of families throughout the island. (PHOTO: BARBARA WALKIN)

Four hundred-plus families benefitted from Reach Out Youth Organization’s (ROYO) Back-to-School Giveaway on Saturday (August 28).

Not only did the recipients receive school supplies, but they also received grocery bags and other treats.

ROYO President Dudley Seide partnered with a number of corporate businesses, including Aliv for the 2021 event.

Aliv’s Trade and Marketing Coordinator Inderia Kinglock-Archer shared the company’s excitement in being a part of the giveaway.

“Aliv chose this time to partner with Reach Out because we believe in the core values of the organization. We believe in community, we believe in giving back and building our communities,” said Kinglock-Archer.

She noted that this time when Grand Bahama is going through the pandemic and many are still in restoration mode after Hurricane Dorian, the company’s management thought it fitting to be a part of Saturday’s exercise.

“There are parents with multiple children, who struggling and finding it hard to provide backpacks, school supplies, groceries and haircuts. That is what we are doing here this morning, we have donated hundreds of haircut vouchers for little boys, cellphone vouchers for deserving teachers and students especially, with the time we are in due to the pandemic ... you know it is a virtual setting.

“This is what Aliv believes in, community and there is a great need in the community of Grand Bahama,” said Kinglock-Archer.

Seide commended ROYO’s partners for their continued support, especially Aliv.

He explained that management called and requested to be a part of the giveaway.

“Our partners made today happen. We had a chance to give away 450 grocery bags, snacks, sodas, juices and school supplies to the wider community of Grand Bahama.

“A lot of people are still hurting from Hurricane Dorian and now COVID-19, so we just wanted to bring a little relief to the people in Grand Bahama,” Seide added.

Noting that a number of residents parked their vehicles the night before the giveaway, Seide said this was a record for the organization.

“But I just want to encourage residents to continue to hold on, God is with them and I will continue to do what I can to help the community of Grand Bahama,” Seide said.