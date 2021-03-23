Royal Caribbean president reaffirms commitment to Grand Lucayan deal

RCL REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT – Royal Caribbean International President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Bayley has reaffirmed his company’s commitment to complete the deal to acquire the Grand Lucayan property from the Government of The Bahamas.

During a Zoom press conference on Monday, March 22 – Bayley noted that the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic has delayed RCL’s plans.

“The pandemic delayed our plans, literally. I think it delayed everybody’s plans in every country all over the world. I won’t rehash the journey that we’ve all been through, but we are all aware of how devastating this pandemic has been both personally, and professionally from a business perspective,” he added.

Bayley said that the pandemic pressed pause on the entire project.

“However, Royal Caribbean has always been in the long game. We are very much focused on the future. We believe that this project is essential for the future growth not only of our company, but our relationship with The Bahamas.

“We are continuing with the project. It did get delayed naturally, but our intention is to move ahead with the Grand Lucayan Project. I believe that further announcements will be coming shortly,” Bayley shared.

He added that RCL is very excited about Grand Lucayan, Freeport.

“We see this as a huge tourism attraction destination and when you think about the minister’s (Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism) comments about it is better in The Bahamas. We know how beautiful it is in The Bahamas; we know how friendly everybody is in The Bahamas; we know that The Bahamas was, is and will continue to be a massively popular destination, particularly for the key American market.

“Royal Caribbean has a huge data-base relationship in America and with the American consumer and, I think, it is a beautiful partnership. So, the project continues. We are very much committed to the project, we’re very excited to make announcements in the not too distant future, and the teams have been working on it, literally, all of this past year.

“So, to use a nautical term, (it's) full steam ahead,” Bayley said.

He also announced that Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas is scheduled to begin sailing in June, with Nassau as a homeport for the vessel.

The vessel will stop one day in Grand Bahama.

Ticket sales begin Wednesday, March 24.

In the meantime, Lighthouse Pointe at the Grand Lucayan is expected to reopen on Thursday, March 25, following its closure since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic in the country.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator J. Kwasi Thompson in a recent interview noted that the government allocated $1.6 million for pre-reopening expenditure of Lighthouse Pointe.

“As a government, we saw the need to purchase the Grand Lucayan hotel in Grand Bahama to preserve jobs and to preserve the physical plant,” he said in the Senate during debate of the mid-year budget.

“We refused to allow it to go the way of the Royal Oasis and by extension, the International Bazaar. Despite what the noisemakers and naysayers have to say, Madam President, the government has made sure there has never been a time when no Bahamians worked at that hotel.”

The government purchased the Grand Lucayan in August 2018 for $65 million.

He added that the government is moving forward with its plan to sell the hotel to Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group.

“We continue pressing forward to complete the Grand Lucayan deal with Royal Caribbean and ITM. It has been a long and difficult road, but we believe it is in the best interest of the Bahamian people,” Thompson said.