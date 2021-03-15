Rotary donates coconut trees to Pelican Point

ROTARY DONATION – The Rotary Club of Freeport in partnership with the Rotary Club of Eleuthera made a special visit to Pelican Point, East End bearing gifts of fruit and coconut trees. Pictured are Rotarians and residents, during the presentation. (PHOTO: TFN)

The coconut capital of Grand Bahama, the eastern community of Pelican Point, was severely impacted by the destructive Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019. As result, many of the beautiful coconut trees that lined the streets of the quaint settlement were destroyed and uprooted.

To assist with the restoration of the coconut trees, this past Saturday, March 13, the Rotary Club of Freeport in partnership with the Rotary Club of Eleuthera made a special visit to the settlement, bearing gifts.

The donation was a number of fruit trees inclusive of coconut trees, to replant within the community.

Rotary Club of Freeport Past President, Mike Stafford, explained how the initiative came about.

“We are here in the beautiful Pelican Point, which is the coconut capital of Grand Bahama. As you know, before Hurricane Dorian there was nothing but coconut trees out here; however, the storm really devastated the area. If you look down the beach now you can only see a few coconut trees, whereas there used to be hundreds of them.

“The Rotary Club of Eleuthera approached the Rotary Club of Freeport to do an environmental community project, by supplying us with fruit trees inclusive of banana trees and coconut trees. We have about 70 coconut trees here to replant the community with. The community leaders are here and they will plant them as they see fit,” Stafford said.

He noted that Rotary now has a seventh area of focus, which is the environment. “We are going to be bringing some other plants out here to Pelican Point, periodically, as we grow them in our backyards at home.”

He added that the collaborative effort between the two clubs, once again shows the ongoing programs that Rotary International is known for worldwide.

“Rotary is a worldwide service organization and people are reaching out to help people all over the world, whether it is hurricanes in The Bahamas; earthquakes in Latin America or India; mudslides; forest fires in California and Australia; or earthquakes in Haiti. Rotary reached out from all over the world to help people. We are all over the world doing good. We have 1.2 million members and hoping to have more. It is a great organization and if you are interested in joining Rotary just find a Rotarian and ask them how you can do that,” concluded Stafford.

Pelican Point resident Cathy Laing expressed her profound appreciation to Rotary on behalf of herself and fellow residents of Pelican Point.

“For Pelican Point this means so much to us. Anyone who passed through our community pre-Dorian would know that the settlement was adorned with coconut trees, from the moment you drove in until you would go back. Every yard was decorated with coconut trees. Not only were our homes devastated, but our beloved coconut trees were as well. The fact that Rotary decided to donate these coconut trees to us, means a lot and we are truly grateful.

“We started a beautification project before COVID-19, but we had to stop, so this will set us back in the right direction,” said Laing.

On another note, as many residents of the quaint settlement are in the process of rebuilding their homes, Laing was questioned how the progress is going this far.

“We are progressing slowly, but surely. Some people are back in their homes, while others will be back by Easter and the summer. We are a resilient group of people and we would love to return to Pelican Point; we are proud of Pelican Point. This is our home and we know that this is the best place to be, and the best place to live,” Laing replied.

Moving forward she revealed that as soon as possible, the Pelican Point Coconut Festival will resume hopefully, sooner rather than later.

“As soon as restrictions are lifted, obviously we will not have it this year but next year, hopefully we will be back, by popular demand. God willing, we will have it, bigger and better,” concluded the East End resident.