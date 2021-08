The Rotary Club of Sunset on Thursday, August 12, had its weekly meeting at the Castaways Hotel and Grand Bahama Sanitation Services General Manager Lou Carroll was the guest speaker. Pictured from left are President-Elect Kevin Seymour, Past President and Sergeant of Arms Tony Miller, President Fred Sturrup, Carroll, Past President Dr. Freeman Lockhart, Rotarian Ian Rolle and Rotarian Jason Pinder.