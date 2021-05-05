Rotary Club of Sunset hosts Rahming’s Installation service

PINNING – Scenes from the Rotary Club of Sunset Pinning Ceremony.

The Rotary Club of Sunset, with other fraternity Rotarians and guests present, celebrated and officially installed Nicola Rahming as president of the club.

While Rahming has served as president for the past 10 months, she was only officially installed and inducted this past Thursday, April 29, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant District Governor, Billie Jean Ferguson, following Rahming’s pinning stated the following: “Delay Nicola, is never denial. I am so honored to be here this evening to share this moment with all of you. Nicola, I am so proud of you. I have worked with you, coming in as president and now as president. You have done a tremendous job with showing up and making your voice heard, representing the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama Sunset.”

Ferguson commended Rahming for her demonstration of true leadership.

Immediate Past President and Founder of the Rotary Club of Sunset Donald Ward noted, “President Nicola, tonight is all about you and your agenda for the balance of the Rotary Year. This is the one time when a president gets to indulge in the private moment of bragging. President Nicola has had the unique opportunity to experience presidential leadership before her official ceremony. I would imagine her remarks will be different as opposed to 10 months ago. Nicola has noticeably grown in her spiritual walk and in her leadership role.

“I am especially proud of Nicola and her commitment to service in spite of the unusual hand she was dealt following (Hurricane) Dorian and the ongoing pandemic. She has learned to appreciate being a leader of volunteers, which is not easy and rather complex. Nevertheless, it is quite fulfilling and satisfying. Many presidents have experienced the challenges with the fallout of hurricanes and other catastrophes but none have until now, experienced a pandemic of any proportion.”

Ward continued, “I am most certainly pleased for the privilege to formerly induct her to the unique Society of Presidents to the Rotary Club of Sunset, which is a member of Rotary International.”

Rahming, serving as the second female for the Rotary Club of Sunset, following her induction expressed: “I was invited to the Rotary Club of Sunset, some 10 years ago by Phillip Armbrister. I never imagined how rewarding it would have been, even more noteworthy, I never knew I would have sat in this seat as president today.

“During the course of my apprenticeship in the club, I saw the club’s effort and determination to partner with organizations to help build a better community while helping those in need. This was one of the determining factors for me, because coming from humble beginnings, I recognized non-profit organizations such as this assisted me at some point in my life. The need of creating, building and growing civic organizations is important to community building and social responsibility.”

Rahming added that over the years she watched each president of the club bring their own uniqueness that helped to propel the club to what it is today.

“I am grateful that I had the opportunity to sit at the head table with some of those leaders. Some of them are here today and I would like to say thank you. As president for 2021, we all had to adjust to the way we do business in Rotary, due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19.”

Rahming detailed a number of initiatives that she was able to execute during her presidency, including assisting families impacted by Hurricane Dorian as well as assisting students with laptops and electronic devices prior to the 2020 academic year.

“Spearheaded by President-elect Fred Sturrup, Membership Chair Kevin Seymour and Secretary Wilsanette Adderley, they were committed to the cause and our very first project was a success. Seeking the sponsors of two friends of Rotary Club of Sunset, as usual, without any hesitation they joined the cause and blessed us with 15 brand-new Dell laptops.”

The companies of which she spoke were Seacor Island Lines and Kotug Seabulk Maritime, however, she noted others that also saw the need and assisted the club in their efforts.

“While we know that this is a late installation, I saw it fitting to have an installation, not only to express gratitude, but also to share in the advancements and accomplishments of Rotary Club of Sunset.

“To our founder, Donald Ward, thank you for your vision. Without you we would not be here today. In the 10 years of Rotary, service stands out. I have seen the dedication and commitment of Rotarians throughout the island, in displaying service above self. I admonish each of us to join hands to bring awareness to unity, solidarity and service. We would be a force to reckon with if we come together as a people. To this end, I thank the Almighty God who is the head of my life and has kept me. I will continue to serve Him, as I trust Him to direct my path,” said Rahming.

She continued by thanking all in attendance for their support, inclusive of invited family and friends. “Once again, I would like to thank each of you for supporting me, during my presidency.”

Former Assistant District Governor Lisbeth Knowles during the ceremony also presented the club with the District Governor Citation to the Rotary Club of Sunset Grand Bahama which stated: “This citation is awarded with deep appreciation in honor and recognition of your Club’s work to support renovations in the Rotary Foundations Communities in need, engaging Rotaracters and Interacters, adapting to change and enhancing your public image.”

The Rotary Club of Sunset 2020/2021 Board is as follows:

President – Nicola Rahming

President-elect – Fred Sturrup

Secretary – Wilsanette Adderley

Treasurer – Phillip Armbrister

Vocation/Service Projects – Sandra Mortimer-Russell

Foundation Chair – Dr. Freeman Lockhart

Membership Chair – Kevin Seymour

Sergeant-at-Arms – Anthony ‘Tony’ Miller