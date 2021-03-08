Rolle on verification extension, plus self-service portal at NIB

NIB VERIFICATION EXTENDED – Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle announced that National Insurance Board (NIB) verification process has been extended. (BIS PHOTO)

The National Insurance Board’s (NIB) verification process has been extended.

Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle said that due to the impact of COVID-19, it was not business as usual at NIB; therefore, the decision to extend the process.

Speaking to colleagues in the House of Assembly last week, Rolle announced that verifications at NIB should be as follows:

“July 1 2021, all persons aged 60 and over should verify. At the end of this month (March) all persons under the age of 60, who live in The Bahamas and receipt of a survivor’s benefit and\or any assistance, should verify.

“Verification is critical, because we want to make sure that we are paying money to the right people. We also want to make sure that these persons are alive and deserve the benefits that they are getting.

“It is critical for us to continue the progress,” said the minister.

Additionally, Rolle outlined that despite the negative impact COVID-19 has had, NIB capitalized on the lack of face-to-face interaction with their customers by establishing an online platform for persons to take advantage of.

“One of the critical things that NIB introduced during this pandemic was the launch of our self-service portal, where businesses and companies can register at NIB and make their contributions without standing on a line; without coming to the building, just pay online so that we would reduce the number of hours people have to stay on lines to make payments.

“This is a remarkable step forward and we will be promoting that more, Mr. Speaker.”

Rolle noted that he continues to hear the cry of employees who say their employers have deducted their contributions from their salary, however, there is no evidence of the deduction being paid when they query it at the Board.

“That is no longer an issue, Mr. Speaker. Individuals can, today, go to the NIB website, get a pin number and trace their payments to see how much monies have been paid on their behalf, to NIB.”

He further detailed disbursements made to eligible persons through the NIB.

“For the period of August 25, 2019 to February, 2021 NIB has disbursed, to the Bahamian people $242.6 million. That amount of money keeps The Bahamas afloat. The unemployment benefits for Dorian survivors and the government assistance for the Dorian extension program, $15.1 million, was paid out to 4,700 persons. During this period, the government of The Bahamas funded unemployment assistance programs for self-employed persons, $15.6 million; for 7,242 persons.

“The government then determined that they wanted to further help the Bahamian people. When those persons had exhausted the unemployment benefits after the 13 weeks with NIB, hotels remained closed. The government determined that nearly 34,000 Bahamians would receive an extension of their unemployment benefit. We have been paying that benefit Mr. Speaker, since September of last year.

“Over 33, 000 persons have been paid $200.00 per week, subsequently $150.00 per week and then $100.00 per week. Of the government funds, nearly $100 million, Mr. Speaker was spent on unemployment and the extension of unemployment,” Rolle explained.

“Mr. Speaker, I know that we have to look differently at the way we do things. I know that we have to now provide better services to the Bahamian people. I also know, Mr. Speaker, that NIB is going to be a critical organization as we move forward in our Bahamaland.

“NIB provides long term benefits to over 40,000 individuals; approximately $22,000.00 per month for pension and disability. Persons may say, well that is their money, yes it is, but it speaks to the visionary position taken by the government, to create the NIB Board and we must continue and build on that vision,” concluded the minister.